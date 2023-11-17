Jon Hamm reveals two Super Bowl champions helping 'Mad Men' actor dominate fantasy football

Actor Jon Hamm takes fantasy football seriously and says two players are helping his team massively this season. Hamm has always been a sports fan as he is often seen at games, or talking about them in interviews. Like many Americans, he's a massive fantasy football fan.

Fantasy football has become so popular that some pay more attention to their roster than the actual league. Hamm has also spoken publicly about his league, where the winner gets to kick someone out for a year on the day of the draft, which adds some thrill to draft day.

With Hamm not being kicked out of his league this year, he was able to participate and says Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have led him to a great start.

"I think I'm in a very strong second place. So, watch out. Right now it's Mahomes and Kelce, we got a dynamic duo."

Stacking a quarterback with their top receiver is a great option in fantasy football and Hamm says that has helped him get to second place.

This season, Mahomes has thrown for 2,442 yards, 17 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. Kelce, meanwhile, has 597 yards and 4 touchdowns but did miss Week 1 due to an injury.

Top 5 highest-performing players in Fantasy Football so far

The fantasy football season is getting close to playoffs as players likely know if their team has a chance to make it to the playoffs, or a chance of winning.

Through 10 weeks, here are the five highest-performing players in fantasy football:

#1, Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts is the top player in fantasy football as the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is averaging 23.7 fantasy points per game. He's also second in total points, behind Josh Allen who hasn't had his bye week yet.

#2, Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Despite the interceptions and a few bad games, Josh Allen is still a top player in fantasy football this season. The Buffalo Bills quarterback is averaging 23.6 fantasy points per game. He also has the most points this season, but that is largely due to the fact he hasn't had his bye week yet.

#3, Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

To no surprise, most of the top-five players in fantasy football are quarterbacks and Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers is averaging 21 fantasy points per game.

#4, Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott has performed much better this season as he isn't turning the ball over. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is averaging 20.5 fantasy points per game.

#5, Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

The only non-quarterback in the top five is Christian McCaffrey. The 49ers running back is averaging 20.3 fantasy points per game as he has scored a touchdown in every game but one this season.

