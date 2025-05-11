Jonathan Brooks' girlfriend Baylea Brandon opens up about her first meeting with Panthers RB

Baylea Brandon, the girlfriend of Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Brooks, recently expressed how destiny had the two meet in a University of Texas history class in 2022. The revelation comes after Brooks suffered a severe downturn in his NFL career with the Panthers.

Brandon played softball for the University of Texas at Austin. She thanked the school and her boyfriend on Instagram on Saturday for the experience she gained at UT Austin.

"These past 3 years have changed my life in ways I could've never imagined, and I wouldn't change a single moment for anything. Thank you @utaustintx for bringing me the best friends ever and for putting @jonathonbrooks and I in the same history class in 2022," she wrote.

The timing of Brandon's introspection aligns with bad news for Brooks. The Carolina Panthers put Brooks, their 2024 second-round draft pick, on the physically unable to perform list. This keeps him out for the entire 2025 season after re-tearing his ACL in Week 14 of his rookie season.

Baylea is a strong support system for Jonathon Brooks

Brandon has supported Jonathan Brooks through his football journey and recent injury struggles. In a previous social media post, she expressed admiration for his resilience.

"Watching you grow & chase your dreams these past couple of months has been such a privilege. A couple months ago we found ourselves asking God so many questions only to realize that this was a part of His plan the whole time. I am so proud of you baby & I'm so excited for this next chapter of our lives," Brandon wrote in April 2024.

The couple's relationship has been well-documented on social media. In April 2024, when Jonathan Brooks was selected by the Carolina Panthers, Brandon celebrated by posting pictures of herself wearing Panthers gear.

Brandon's latest post, which also included "I love you @utaustintx & hook 'em forever!!!!!!!!!!!," shows her continued connection to the university where their relationship began.

The Panthers organization has prepared for Brooks' absence by adding depth to their running back position. The team signed free agent Rico Dowdle from the Dallas Cowboys and drafted Trevor Etienne from Georgia in the fourth round of this year's draft.

