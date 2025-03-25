Jonathan Gannon's Cardinals improve on defense by selecting Jihaad Campbell in USA Today's mock draft

Jihaad Campbell had a solid three-year career with the Alabama Crimson Tide, breaking out in 2024 as he earned first-team All-SEC honors. The former five-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class figures to be selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

His stock has continued to rise, and Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today recently projected that he will land with the Arizona Cardinals, who hold the 16th pick. In his latest mock draft, the NFL writer wrote:

"Elevating the talent level of the front seven no longer seems to be such a pressing concern after an offseason highlighted by the signing of Super Bowl 59 standout Josh Sweat. But Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon still have plenty of reason to be drawn to Campbell, an ascendant talent who would electrify the pass rush early while honing his instincts as an off-ball linebacker."

Campbell played great in his final season with the Crimson Tide. The linebacker recorded 117 total tackles (54 solo), 12 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two passes defended.

Arizona was a middle-of-the-pack unit defensively in 2024, ranking 15th in scoring defense and 21st in yards allowed.

Jihaad Campbell underwent shoulder surgery following the 2025 NFL draft combine

Jihaad Campbell had a strong performance at the 2025 NFL draft combine, leading him to continue his ascent up draft boards. The former Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker had shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum following the combine.

Jordan Reid of ESPN shared the news last week. The NFL draft and college football analyst tweeted:

"#Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell confirmed to us on @SECNetwork that he had surgery for a torn labrum in his left shoulder following the NFL Scouting Combine. My No. 14 overall ranked player."

It's unclear when Campbell suffered the injury or how the surgery could affect his draft stock. While it's unlikely to have any long-term effects, teams could want to take a second look at his medicals. It remains to be seen if the 2024 first-team All-SEC linebacker will be healthy at the onset of rookie minicamp.

Despite the injury news, Campbell is expected to hear his name called in the first round of the NFL draft, which is set to begin on April 24.

