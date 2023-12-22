Strong safety Jonathan Owens will never forget his 2023 NFL season with the Green Bay Packers. It’s when he scored his first defensive touchdown off a fumble by Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff during their Thanksgiving encounter.

He also won’t forget how he and his wife, bemedalled gymnast Simone Biles, connected for the first time. While Owens recalled how it happened in his recent appearance on The Pivot podcast, some fans did not find his version of the story amusing.

Jonathan Owens’ admission has some fans ticked off

In his recent appearance on The Pivot podcast, the defensive back revealed how he connected with Simone Biles to Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor, and Ryan Clark. It happened in 2020 through the Raya dating app at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But as Jonathan Owens shared, he initially didn’t know who Biles was. He also mentioned that he might be the catch, not her.

This revelation had one fan commenting:

“This is cringe and embarrassing to be honest. He shouldn't have disclosed all that.”

Another spectator mentioned:

“This teaches me (even at my age) when you are a GREAT woman, men no matter what the status is will always try their hardest to humble you. Give a man a mic and watch him embarrass you!!”

Here are other reactions to Jonathan Owens’ story on how he reached out to Simone Biles.

As the last commenter mentioned, Simone Biles is widely regarded as the greatest gymnast of all time. She has four Olympic gold medals, all won in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Biles also has 23 gold medals from the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships and two from the Pacific Rim Championships.

Owens and Biles started dating in August 2020. She announced their engagement in February 2022 and married in April 2023. Biles has regularly shared updates of the Texas residence they’re having built.

Jonathan Owens’ NFL journey

The Arizona Cardinals signed him after being an undrafted free agent in 2018. However, the team waived him before the season started, and spent the year on injured reserve.

Jonathan Owens finally got his opportunity when the Houston Texans signed him. After spending time in the practice squad, the team elevated him to the active roster. After playing one game in 2019, he suited up for six in 2020 and seven in 2021.

Last season, he started in all 17 regular season games for Houston, finishing with 84 solo tackles, four passes defended, and a sack. Owens is making the most of his opportunities with Green Bay, hoping the Packers will offer him an extension.