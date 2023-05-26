This year, Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles tied the knot in a dreamlike wedding ceremony. While the couple documented their journey on social media, they had to take a break to address a rather amazing interruption.

Just a few days after their wedding, Owens signed with the Green Bay Packers. A free agent this offseason, Owens had spent four years with the Houston Texans.

Of course, the olympic gymnast and Owens couldn't help but celebrate their victory.

The NFL star considers his deal with the Packers a wedding gift for himself. Apparently, Owens heard about the contract during the wedding week. Somehow, he knew it was going to happen, making it the most perfect week of his life.

“The week of the wedding is when I had heard the team contacted my agent," he told the Associated Press. "I kind of knew I was going to be coming here. It was just like the perfect wedding gift, I guess you could say. As soon as we got back from our short honeymoon, I came right here. Had to get to work.”

"Slight wedding content intermission to say GO PACK GO 🧀🤭💛 so proud of you baby! here’s to new beginnings! year 6! LFG!" Biles wrote.

Not only did they sign the contract together, Biles and Owens also made sure to wear green to go with the Packers vibe. In one photo, they stood right in the middle of the Lambeau Field.

Jonathan Owens views Simone Biles as an inspiration

When they started dating through an online dating app, Owens didn't know a lot about Biles or her amazing history. Now, after he has learned what she has been through, Owens is ready to tell the world how amazing his wife is.

During the same AP interview, Jonathan Owens talked about how inspiring the gold medalist is.

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles at the World Series: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros, Game 1

"Just watching her and how she worked every day going into the Olympics — her focus and her drive — it just makes you want to get up and do something because your partner is doing that," Owens said.

Before the NFL season begins, Owens and Biles also enjoyed a spectacular honeymoon. Just as grand as their wedding day, Biles and Owens made sure to keep their travel destination exotic.

Jonathan Owens and Biles enjoying time together. Photo via Simone Biles/Instagram.

As their marriage has been well-documented, one can expect countless photos and updates from the happy couple.

