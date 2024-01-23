Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles wrap up 2023 NFL season with intimate moment shared at Packers-49ers clash

Safety Jonathan Owens will never forget the 2023 NFL season. After five seasons in the league, he scored his first touchdown off a fumble recovery during their Thanksgiving game versus the Detroit Lions. His wife, gymnastics legend Simone Biles, is very proud of that moment.

Likewise, it’s the second consecutive season that Owens played an entire regular season. More importantly, he returned to the playoffs for the first time since his rookie season with the Houston Texans.

Unfortunately, his campaign had a bitter ending after the Green Bay Packers lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. The Packers led until Christian McCaffrey scored a game-winning six-yard rushing touchdown with a minute left in regulation.

But while Green Bay’s season is over, Biles continues to support for her husband as she posted their romantic moment on Instagram. The four-time Olympic gold medalist posted an image of them sharing a kiss with the caption:

“what a season”

Expectations were low for the young and upstart Packers coming into the 2023 season. It’s Jordan Love’s first year as the full-fledged starting quarterback, and they have a bunch of rookies and second-year players as starters.

Even Jonathan Owens is relatively young at 28 and playing in only his fifth season. However, a strong finish in the regular season earned the seventh and final spot in the National Football Conference playoffs.

Their good fortune didn’t end there as they defeated the second-seeded Dallas Cowboys on the road. Owens had four tackles in a game they dominated from the start.

Likewise, they were with the 49ers throughout the game and had a chance to force overtime with a field goal. However, Dre Greenlaw intercepted Love’s pass to seal the victory. Owens finished the game with three tackles.

Jonathan Owens and the Packers have a bright future

Even Packers fans believed 2023 would be a rebuilding season for the beloved team. After all, it’s their first season without four-time NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers. However, their young but talented draft haul became integral contributors.

Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt became defensive stalwarts, while Zach Tom and Sean Rhyan developed into reliable offensive linemen. There’s Romeo Doubs, who had an extraordinary game against the Cowboys, and Christian Watson, who returned in time for the postseason due to injury.

The Packers selected Lukas Van Ness, Luke Musgrave, Jayden Reed, Tucker Kraft, and Dontayvion Wicks. While Jonathan Owens started games at safety, rookie Carrington Valentine started 12 games at cornerback.

Therefore, things are looking up for Green Bay. Matt LaFleur has the players that can run his offense to perfection and a defense that can dominate for years. But for Owens to be a part of this ride, he hopes to secure another contract with the Packers.