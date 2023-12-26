Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles have demonstrated their athletic abilities in front of the entire world. Both have seen good and bad days. However, viral TikToker and astrology expert Shawty Astrology contends that Owens has had fewer good days than Biles and thus is "delusional" in his consciousness about their relationship. Here's how Shawty Astrology put it:

"[00:00:00] Simone Biles has a husband that's jealous of her and very insecure. This Jupiter and Uranus conjunction in the 12th house also shows us why he pretends and acts as if he doesn't know about her, what she's achieved, or what she's accomplished for herself. [00:00:54]"[24.5]

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The TikToker went on, calling the relationship "sad":

"[00:01:53] Note in the seventh house in her chart, which shows that she was more than likely to have a partner who would often try to compete with her. On top of that, this also reflects why she was more than likely to have a partner who feels very emasculated. ... I think the entire situation is just really sad and I think she deserves a lot better. [00:02:52]"[0.0]

Examining Jonathan Owens' NFL accomplishments

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles at Kansas City Chiefs v Green Bay Packers

Simone Biles is a world-renowned gymnast and one of the most famous NFL athletes. Meanwhile, Jonathan Owens is still looking for his NFL breakout after switching teams ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

He entered the league as an undrafted free agent, landing with the Houston Texans in 2019. While he managed to stick around the franchise for a respectable four years, the safety didn't record a stat in 2019 and 2020. During that time, the Texans went 14-18.

Then, when Jonathan Owens did get on the field in 2021 and 2022, his franchise went a combined 7-26-1. That is hardly a way to get much attention on the national stage. That said, by the end of his 2022 season, Owen regularly saw the field, racking up 125 combined tackles that season.

After the 2022 season, he joined the high-profile Green Bay Packers. However, in a brutal twist of fate, the Texans put themselves on the map in the AFC in his absence, and the Packers slipped into the pack. The Texans are currently 8-7, while the Packers are 7-8.

Green Bay is still alive in the playoff hunt. However, his team needs help to survive the regular season to kick off the Jordan Love era. If the Packers can pull off a playoff surge and Owens gets a clutch play to seal the deal, his NFL career will reach new heights. This will give the safety some sports-related spotlight in addition to his connection to Biles.

NFL Predictions 2023-24 × Game Rules Prizes How to Play Join our free-to-play NFL prediction game & stand a chance to win incredible prizes Login is mandatory to be eligible for prizes Terms & Conditions For more information, check out our For Top 10 on the Leaderboard How to claim prize + - Only Top 10 ranked winners in the Leaderboard are eligible for rewards 1. Winners will have to update their phone number and email ID on their profile page before 1st April 2024. Not doing so, will make them ineligible for prizes. 2. Sportskeeda's team will contact the winners (from email-id: [email protected] ) on their updated email ID after 1st April. Please note that next set of instructions will be sent to the updated Email IDs only. Steps to Update Profile Details 1. Click on your profile icon as shown in the screenshot. 2. Click "Manage Your Profile". 3. Go to Edit Profile and scroll down to update your Email ID & Phone Number.