Jonathan Taylor contract extension: Where does Colts star rank among NFL's highest-paid RBs? 

It looks like the Jonathan Taylor-Indianapolis Colts saga is over! After activating him off the PUP (physically unable to perform) list on Saturday, October 7, the Colts have agreed to a contract extension with the star running back.

The deal is worth $42 million over the course of three years and includes $26.5 million guaranteed making him one of the league's highest-paid running backs.

Taylor's contract extension comes as somewhat of a surprise considering he demanded a new deal before the start of the season, with the Colts refusing to play ball. He requested a trade out of Indy, but the Colts weren't interested in trading him away.

Before the start of the season, the Colts put him on the PUP list, sidelining him for the first four games with some speculation that he could be traded before the NFL trade deadline.

Following his new deal, Taylor now ranks in the top three for the highest-paid running backs in the NFL. Here are the top five highest-paid RBs in the NFL following Taylor's extension:

Player Contract Average per year (million) Christian McCaffrey 4-year $64M $16.01M Alvin Kamara 5-year $75M $15M Jonathan Taylor 3-year $42M $14M Derrick Henry 4-year $50M $12.5M Nick Chubb 3-year $36M $12.2M

Top NFL RBs set to hit free agency in 2023 after Jonathan Taylor's contract extension

Derrick Henry scoring a touchdown during Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans

Jonathan Taylor's new deal is good news for running backs such as Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, and Josh Jacobs. Each of these running backs is a free agent next off-season and will likely use Taylor's recent extension as a reference in negotiating with teams next off-season.

Only Henry is currently a top-five highest-paid running back of the runners above.

Taylor's extension, especially in 2023, could reset the running back market next off-season.

Tony Pollard, Josh Jacobs, and Saquon Barkley were the biggest names for the running back market last off-season. None of them secured long-term deals.

With Jonathan Taylor getting a $14 million per year contract with the Colts, it could set up bigger paydays for some free agent running backs next off-season.