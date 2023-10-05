Jonathan Taylor ducks question on committing long-term to Colts

The Indianapolis Colts will likely have superstar running back Jonathan Taylor return this week. After entering the 2023-2024 season on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list, he was activated this week and could suit up for Sunday's game vs. the Tennessee Titans.

Before the season began, Taylor requested a pay raise, which the Colts weren't interested in at the time. As a result, he tried to force a trade out of Indianapolis, and while there was interest from other teams, the Colts elected to hold on to the star running back.

Shortly after it was reported that the Colts wouldn't trade him, the team put him on the PUP list with an ankle injury.

Today, Taylor spoke with the media about his return and when asked if he wants to be a Colt, he gave a plain answer.

"I'm here right now."

He doubled down on his comments and said that if he wasn't committed to the team, he wouldn't be with them:

"If somebody wasn't committed, they wouldn't be here."

Taylor has been a full participant in practice and is expected to be a full-go for Sunday's game. The NFL trade deadline is right around the corner as the date for the deadline is October 31 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Either way, this situation sounds like a breakup in the making, as Taylor may be traded or leave in free agency.

Jonathan Taylor landing spots: Which NFL teams make the most sense for the star running back?

Jonathan Taylor during Indianapolis Colts v Cleveland Browns

It's rare when you have a star player such as Jonathan Taylor's caliber to force a trade or be on the trade block.

While Taylor wanted out of Indy, it ultimately never happened even with other teams interested. Before the Colts announced that they wouldn't trade him, the Miami Dolphins and the Green Bay Packers showed interest.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Commanders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, and Los Angeles Rams have also expressed interest in the star back.

The best fits for Taylor would be with a team in win-now mode such as the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, or Buffalo Bills. Each of these three offenses has explosive, dynamic players and adding Taylor would make their offenses even deadlier.

The Steelers, Commanders, and Rams would be ideal spots for Taylor as he would lead their committee backfields, but he would have less chance to win.

For Jonathan Taylor, it seems like there are many questions yet to be answered, but right now he is focused on playing.