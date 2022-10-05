Jonathan Taylor injury update: Is the Colts RB playing in Week 5 vs Denver Broncos?

Fantasy football managers are eagerly awaiting a Jonathan Taylor injury update ahead of the Indianapolis Colts' Week 5 clash against the Denver Broncos on Thursday. The running back went down with an ankle injury early in the fourth quarter of his team's defeat to the Tennessee Titans in Week 4 of the regular season and did not return.

Taylor has featured in all four games for the Colts so far this season. But due to his injury, the 23-year-old has been listed as 'questionable' to play on Thursday night.

Zak Keefer @zkeefer Colts have not decided if RB Jonathan Taylor will be able to play Thursday night, per Frank Reich. "Hope he can play," the coach said. The team's thinking, as of right now, is that the ankle won't get worse if he plays on it. Colts have not decided if RB Jonathan Taylor will be able to play Thursday night, per Frank Reich. "Hope he can play," the coach said. The team's thinking, as of right now, is that the ankle won't get worse if he plays on it.

Jonathan Taylor twisted his ankle in the fourth quarter after losing a fumble against the Titans. Several players then landed on and beside Taylor. As per reports, the running back suffered a high-ankle sprain during the incident.

During Tuesday's practice, Taylor was spotted wearing a boot on his right lower leg and was only a spectator. It now remains to be seen whether last season's rushing yards champion will feature against the Broncos in Week 5.

The chances of Jonathan Taylor playing on Thursday night vs Broncos

Jonathan Taylor intends to use Thursday night's pregame warmups as a test to see if he can play against the Broncos. While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Taylor admitted his desire to play in Week 5, but also touched upon the limitations:

"I definitely do plan to play, but if you can't go, you can't go. That's why you have to get as much treatment as you can."

The Colts team doctors provided an injury update to head coach Frank Reich. They insisted that Taylor is not at risk of any further injury. But given that Reich wouldn't want to lose Taylor for an extended period, he may opt against risking him on Thursday night.

Taylor has a total of 328 rushing yards and one touchdown in 81 attempts this campaign. He has proved himself to be a vital cog in the Colts' offense. His best performance of the 2022-23 season so far came against the Houston Texans in Week 1. Taylor ran the ball a tremendous 31 times, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. He finished the Colts' season opener with 161 yards on the ground, one touchdown, and nine receptions.

