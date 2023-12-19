Jonathan Taylor injury update: Latest on Colts RB for Week 16 Fantasy Football

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and fantasy managers who own him have had a largely frustrating season.

Due to a contract dispute with the team and an ankle injury, Taylor did not play for the Colts in the first four games of the season. He returned in Week 5. While his performance after that was dismal at best, he appeared to be returning to his best from Week 6 to Week 11.

Unfortunately, Taylor got injured again, this time in his thumb. He had surgery, and as a result, has missed the last three games.

Taylor last played in the Week 12 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which ended 27–20. However, there are now talks that Lawrence may make a comeback this week, when the Colts play the Atlanta Falcons.

Taylor's return date hasn't been announced, but many think that it won't be long after coach Shane Steichen said on Sunday that the RB is "feeling good" and that the club would "see how this week goes."

We'll learn a lot more about Taylor's return status from the Colts' practice report on Wednesday, which is their first practice of the week.

What happened to Jonathan Taylor?

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor sustained an injury during the victory over the Tampa Bay Bucs on Nov. 26. His performance in the game was outstanding, running for 91 yards and two touchdowns before leaving due to a thumb injury.

Three days after the game, the running back had surgery, and he was reported to recover in three to five weeks. Taylor has been sidelined for four weeks now but should be back on the field shortly.

In seven games this season, Taylor has accumulated 414 running yards and four touchdowns. He also has 16 receptions for 137 yards and one touchdown.

When will Jonathan Taylor return?

The thumb injury Jonathan Taylor suffered against the Buccaneers has prevented him from playing in the last three weeks. But as the Colts push for a place in the postseason, he might be getting close to getting back on the field again.

Taylor's injury was caused by "a ligament that tore off at the base of his thumb and flipped on top of the tendon," according to an NFL Network report last weekend by Ian Rapoport. Additionally, he said that the star running back has a good chance of playing against the Falcons.

We won't know for sure whether Taylor will return this week before the Colts release their first injury report of the week on Wednesday following practice.

Even though Taylor has struggled lately, Zach Moss took over the leading role in the backfield after the former's injury. If Taylor makes a comeback this week, it will boost the Colts' playoff pursuit.