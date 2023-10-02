Jonathan Taylor endured one of the most eventful offseasons of any fantasy football player ahead of the 2023 NFL season. After failing to receive the massive contract extension he was seeking from the Indianapolis Colts, he requested to be traded to a new team. A trade failed to materialize, giving him an unclear future in the NFL.

In addition to all of the other controversies, Taylor also landed on the PUP list with an ankle injury after being a non-participant during training camp and the preseason. This required him to miss at least the first four games of the season, but with Week 5 officially here, he's now officially eligible to return.

Jonathan Taylor injury update

Jonathan Taylor

Per the NFL's official rules for being on the PUP list to begin the 2023 NFL season, Jonathan Taylor was required to miss at least the first four games. The Indianapolis Colts are allowed to keep him on it for longer if necessary, but it sounds as though the superstar running back is nearly healthy enough to return to the football field.

The Colts are reportedly planning to open Taylor's 21-day practice window, allowing them three weeks to place him back on their active roster. They will presumably allow him to practice in some fashion ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Tennessee Titans to see where his health and conditioning stand.

How his surgically repaired ankle has progressed will give a better idea of when he will be ready for game action, but at present there is no official word on that subject.

What happened to Jonathan Taylor?

Taylor injury

Taylor suffered an ankle injury late in the 2022 NFL season last year during the Colts' Week 15 game. The injury served as a frustrating ending to an already disappointing season following his epic output the year before. He exceeded 2,000 total yards and 20 touchdowns during his breakout 2021 campaign, but statistically regressed last season.

Injuries may explain why he went relatively backward last year. He initially reported an ankle injury in Week 4 and aggravated it again in Week 8 before a third and season-ending variety in Week 15. While he had surgery on his injured ankle during the offseason, the positive news is that no structural damage was found, according to multiple reports.

When will Jonathan Taylor return?

Taylor update

With the Colts reportedly set to open Taylor's 21-day practice window this week, he will be eligible to return as soon as Week 5 in a key AFC South against the Titans. It's unclear at this point if the Colts intend on playing him this week, but that will likely depend upon how his ankle responds during practice this week.

Per the three-week window, he can be expected to be officially activated to their roster at some point before Week 8.

Until Taylor presumably returns to the lineup, Zack Moss is expected to continue serving as the Colts' starting running back. He has been solid as a fill-in so far, recording 72 touches for 322 yards and two touchdowns in three games this year. Jonathan Taylor will likely force Moss to backup duties when he's ready to return, presuming he's not traded before then.