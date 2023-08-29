Jonathan Taylor injury: When will Colts RB be able to return to play?

The Indianapolis Colts contemplated putting Jonathan Taylor on the non-football injury list for the 2023 NFL season. Given the devalued running back market, it wasn’t a good optic for the Colts. After all, teams don’t have to pay base salaries while a player is on the NFI list.

But there must be a good reason for that option because Taylor is still nursing the injury he suffered late last season. However, that’s only one factor that can affect the timetable for his return because there’s a chance he might not return to Indianapolis.

Jonathan Taylor’s injury history

Draft Sharks summarizes the 2021 NFL rushing yard leader’s injury history. He suffered a leg quad strain in October 2017 while still playing for the University of Wisconsin. That injury did not force him to miss any game.

Three years later, he suffered his first NFL injury, a minor pedal ankle sprain, during their game against the Detroit Lions. In September 2021, he incurred a Grade 1 knee strain that limited him during practices.

Jonathan Taylor suffered two ankle injuries during the 2022 season. He had a Pedal Ankle Sprain Grade 2 in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans.

Then, he had a Pedal Ankle High Sprain Grade 3 last December that abruptly ended his campaign. He underwent surgery for his recent injury and is still on his way to recovery.

Jonathan Taylor stats

His season-ending injury limited him to 861 rushing yards, 143 receiving yards, and four touchdowns in 11 games. While those numbers are relatively impressive, they were nowhere near his 2,171 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns in 2021. Those stats earned him a Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro selection.

Taylor became the Colts’ starting running back after Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season when Marlon Mack suffered a torn Achilles.

He finished his rookie year with 1,169 rushing yards, 299 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns (11 rushing). Those numbers made him a part of the 2020 Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team.

Where will Jonathan Taylor play in 2023?

Even if Taylor recovers from his injury, the biggest question is his home team for 2023. The Colts permitted him to seek a trade before the season starts, and the Miami Dolphins have been reported as leading bidders for Taylor.

However, time isn’t on Jonathan Taylor’s side, given that the season is just a few weeks away. His injury history and demands for a long-term contract extension might discourage other teams from staying away.

Therefore, skipping the 2023 season might be the worst-case scenario for him. But when healthy, he is an elite asset who can bring versatility and power to any rushing attack.

