Jonathan Taylor trade limbo: Insider notes on Colts RB with NFL teams hesitant to go all-in  

The big news from Tuesday's joint practice between the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles was the brawl that ensued after Jason Kelce’s admitted cheap shot on Zaire Franklin which cut the session short.

Yet on the sidelines, there was plenty of talk about the future of Jonathan Taylor, the Colts' disgruntled running back.

Taylor has been outspoken about his demands to sign a lucrative long-term contract. Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted it was “inappropriate” for a player category, in this case running backs, to try and renegotiate the collective bargain agreement.

The sides seem far apart and, earlier this week, it was reported the Colts gave their star ball carrier permission to seek a trade. So what’s the inside scoop?

Sources who attended yesterday’s practice told me the Colts want to keep Taylor and are in no hurry to move their star running back. He’s a big piece of the offense and it would be an immediate blow to a franchise that believes they selected their quarterback of the future with the fourth pick in April’s draft- Anthony Richardson of Florida.

Trading Taylor would slow Richardson’s development, or at the very least, put more pressure on the rookie passer.

Presently, there’s not much optimism that teams interested in Taylor are willing to pay the steep price the Colts are seeking.

Where will Jonathan Taylor go? Teams still hesitant on Colts RB

Taylor’s injury history, including an ankle injury from last season which required surgery, further complicates the situation. Indianapolis stated they want a first-round pick or a package of picks which equates to as much in return for their ball carrier.

The overall belief from league insiders is that the chances of a deal happening for Taylor before the season begins are minimal. The more likely scenario is a trade gets done once the season starts by a contending team that loses their starting back to injury.

For their part, the Colts still have hope they can reach a contract agreement that satisfies Taylor.

