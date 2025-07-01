Jonnu Smith drops raw reaction after Steelers trade as Dolphins deal TE away following breakout year

The Miami Dolphins traded tight end Jonnu Smith, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday. The Dolphins got defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick and a fifth-round pick in 2027 in exchange.

Several high-profile NFL players reacted to the trade, including Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert and Marlon Humphrey.

Smith responded to the confirmation of the trade with a brief social media message, which was less dramatic than Ramsey's classic social media video announcing his own trade.

Smith took to X after the trade and posted:

"God always do it in the best way. 🖤💛"

Smith, who has already played for the Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans, will play for the Steelers in 2025 for his ninth NFL season.

The 29-year-old tight end has made 124 appearances (84 starts) in his career. He has caught 307 passes for 3,307 yards and 28 touchdowns. In addition, he has one score on the ground and 19 rushes for 126 yards.

Smith enjoyed his best season to date with the Dolphins last season, when he played 17 games (six starts) and career highs of 88 receptions for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. He was the only member of the Dolphins' team selected for the Pro Bowl last season.

In Pittsburgh, Smith will reunite with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who served as head coach at the Falcons when the tight end played there in 2023. The two also worked together at some point during Smith's time with the Titans.

What will be Jonnu Smith's role in the Steelers' offense?

Pat Freiermuth has been the Pittsburgh Steelers' go-to tight end target over the past couple of seasons. However, he is expected to split the primary pass-catching duties with Jonnu Smith in the tight end room.

Smith will eat into Freiermuth's overall targets, even though the 26-year-old tight end may not see a significant change in playing time.

Pittsburgh's offense will require both the traditional, big-bodied presence that Freiermuth brings and the after-catch efficiency that Smith provides, since they don't currently have a clear second-best receiver behind DK Metcalf.

Steelers fans will get to see Smith in competitive action for the first time when the team begins its 2025 regular season on the road against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 7. The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

