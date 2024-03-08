Jonnu Smith was recently released by the Atlanta Falcons shortly after turning in the best season of his NFL career. He set career-highs last year with 50 receptions on 70 targets for 582 yards. He did so despite being the second tight end on their depth chart behind Kyle Pitts, making his accomplishments even more impressive.

It didn't take long for Smith to find a new team, as just a few days later, it was reported that he would be signing with the Miami Dolphins on a two-year contract worth $10 million.

The aggressive move by the Dolphins comes about a week before the 2024 NFL free agency period even begins, so they were clearly eager to add him to their roster.

Some NFL fans jumped onto X to share their reactions to the move:

Jonnu Smith will now join one of the best overall offenses in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins. He also adds a new weapon to one of their weakest positions in recent years, as Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe failed to produce for head coach Mike McDaniel. Smith has been productive for Arthur Smith, so he will try to carry that over to his new team.

Maybe, most importantly, Smith brings some much-needed size to the Dolphins' offense. They feature some of the fastest players in the entire NFL at wide receiver and running back, but they have been missing a large-framed target, especially in the red zone. Smith can potentially solve this issue at 6'3 tall and weighing 250 pounds, with 20 career touchdowns in his seven seasons with three teams.

How did the Dolphins sign Jonnu Smith before 2024 NFL free agency begins?

The Miami Dolphins made a bold move during the 2024 NFL offseason by signing Jonnu Smith just days after he was released by the Atlanta Falcons. In fact, the move comes about a week before the 2024 NFL free agency period officially begins.

While it may be a bit confusing that the Dolphins were permitted to sign a free agent prior to the March 13 starting date, the timing of Smith's release is what made this possible. He was cut from the Falcons on February 27, prior to the league's calendar turning to a new year.

Per the NFL's rules, players who are released in the previous season are free to sign at any time from that point forward. Players with expiring contracts, or those who have not yet been officially released until the new league year begins, must wait until free agency starts before they can join a new team in the free-agency period.