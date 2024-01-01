"Jordan Love is Aaron Rodgers reincarnated": NFL fans heap praise on Packers QB after blowing out Vikings 33-10 on SNF

What Aaron Rodgers could not do, perhaps Jordan Love might. After the Packers' 33-10 win over the Vikings on Sunday Night Football, Green Bay has the advantage when it comes to the playoff spots. They know that if they defeat the Chicago Bears in the final game of the season, they will be through to the postseason.

It was similar situation that faced Aaron Rodgers last season. He needed to lead the Packers to a home win over the Lions to clinch a playoff spot. Instead, he lost and the Seattle Seahawks went to the postseasons. Jordan Love, though, has the opportunity to eclipse his more vaunted predecessor if he can guide his team beyond the regular season.

And that will be no ordinary boast for the current Green Bay Starer. He has eerily similar output to the person he replaced, who as a four-times MVP will surely make it to the Hall of Fame one day.

In 16 games, Jordan Love has a 63 percent completion rate, 3,843 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Aaron Rodgers, in his debut season over the same time span, had a 63.8 percent completion rate, 4,038 yards, 28 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Their passer ratings, unbelievably so, were an identical 93.8.

This observation has the Packers fans feeling good about the future, whether or not they can make the playoffs this year.

Packers fans feel great about Jordan Love after win against Vikings as they compare him to Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to state that Jordan Love is indeed the new Aaron Rodgers. It is a tough act to follow such an esteemed predecessor but Packers fans are in no doubt. Here are some of the selected responses from the social media platform.

Packers retain their playoff destiny for the 2023 season

For much for the year, it looked as if the Packers would not make the playoffs. But this latest win against the Vikings means Jordan Love can lead Green Bay to the postseason with a win against the Chicago Bears. One year after losing their franchise quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, this is a phenomenal return.

Love was the reason they were so good today as he had a 72.7 percent completion rate and a 125.3 passer rating. He threw for three touchdowns and no interceptions as he eviscerated the Vikings defense. Packers fans will hope that he can accomplish what Aaron Rodgers could not last year and defeat the Chicago Bears in the final game of the season to make it to the postseason.