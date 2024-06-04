Jordan Love contract extension: Packers GM pinpoints timeline on multi-million deal

Jordan Love entered the 2023 season with massive reservations from fans around the league. However, Packers fans let out a big sigh of relief at the end of the 2023 season when Love sent Dak Prescott's Cowboys packing. While not every question has been answered about the quarterback, Love has done enough to earn an extension.

At least, that is what Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst indicated when speaking about the situation with the quarterback via 97.3 The Game on Twitter/X.

"We're in those conversations right now. Both parties want the same thing. We'd like to get this done before training camp for sure," he said.

Not only did he confirm that there was a practical interest in extending Jordan Love, but there was also a strong interest in getting a deal done before training camp.

However, now fans know precisely when camp starts. According to Packers Wire, Love's team will be on-site on Monday, July 22. The date comes a bit earlier than the end of the month, meaning the team has less than seven weeks to meet their goal with Love.

Exploring Jordan Love's current unconventional contract

Jordan Love at Chicago Bears vs. the Green Bay Packers

Rookie contracts often take the form of four years to start with a one-year option for the player's fifth year. If a team likes a player but still remains unsure of how a future contract would work, they can automatically pick up the fifth-year option.

However, Jordan Love's start in the NFL has been anything but conventional. According to Over the Cap, he was originally signed to a standard four-year rookie deal with a fifth-year option. However, he didn't play a significant number of snaps until this season.

However, due to the quarterback's unconventional beginning behind Aaron Rodgers, he was shoved into a de facto rookie season in what would have been the last year of his four-year deal. The fifth-year option was technically on the table, but it put a lot of pressure on Love to perform above a conventional rookie in his first starting season.

So, to counteract that, the Packers signed Jordan Love to a two-year deal as his second contract, effectively guaranteeing him a fifth-year option. Instead of a standard rookie four-year contract with a fifth-year option for the 2024 season, Love received a three- and two-year contract.

With negotiations seemingly underway, the next contract between the two parties may be slated to be a much more conventional deal that takes the shape of a normal second contract.

Of course, until the numbers are finalized, nothing can be set in stone just yet.

