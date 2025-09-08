  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jordan Love drops 1-letter reaction as wife Ronika Stone shines in Packers QB-inspired crop top during Week 1 game vs. Lions

Jordan Love drops 1-letter reaction as wife Ronika Stone shines in Packers QB-inspired crop top during Week 1 game vs. Lions

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 08, 2025 17:57 GMT
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love's wife Ronika Stone showed off her gameday outfit. - Source: Getty

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love helped lead his team to a big first week 27-13 win over the Detroit Lions. Love had the support from his wife Ronika Stone as he took the field for the start of the new season.

Ad

Ronika Stone shared photos of the Week 1 gameday on Instagram. Which included her gameday look. Stone wore a Green Bay Packers crop top that she paired with light jeans. She also wore a tan and green baseball cap that had "Love" embroidered across the front and had a piece of cheese, a nod to the Packers.

"Read it and weep #bigdub"-Ronika Stone shared
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jordan Love replied to his wife's Instagram post with a simple response celebrating the Green Bay Packers win.

"W."-Love commented
Love commented on his wife Ronika Stone&#039;s Instagram Story. (Photo via Ronika Stone&#039;s Instagram)
Love commented on his wife Ronika Stone's Instagram Story. (Photo via Ronika Stone's Instagram)

The Green Bay Packers quarterback completed 16 of 22 attempted passes and threw for 188 passing yards and two touchdowns. Last season, Love suffered an MCL sprain in Week 1 which kept him out two weeks, he threw for 3,389 passing yards and 25 touchdowns.

Ad

Jordan Love's wife Ronika Stone gushed over the details of their wedding

Quarterback Jordan Love and his wife Ronika Stone got married on July 1st on the beach at the Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel. In August, Ronika reflected on their wedding day and how every detail was perfect.

In the photos that Ronika Stone shared on Instagram, the location of their ceremony was picturesque. White and light pink roses were featured on every part of the platform where the couple exchanged vows. The guests in attendance had the Pacific Ocean as their backdrop of the special day.

Ad
"The details were a dream 😍"-Ronika Stone wrote
Ad

A picture of the dance floor was also included in the photos which featured the couple's initial "J&R". As well as a five-tier wedding cake that truly was a star of the show.

Ronika Stone, who is a professional volleyball player, began dating Jordan Love in June 2020. The couple got engaged while vacationing in Italy in June 2024, just one day before their relationship anniversary.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...