Jordan Love drops 1-letter reaction as wife Ronika Stone shines in Packers QB-inspired crop top during Week 1 game vs. Lions

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love helped lead his team to a big first week 27-13 win over the Detroit Lions. Love had the support from his wife Ronika Stone as he took the field for the start of the new season. Ronika Stone shared photos of the Week 1 gameday on Instagram. Which included her gameday look. Stone wore a Green Bay Packers crop top that she paired with light jeans. She also wore a tan and green baseball cap that had &quot;Love&quot; embroidered across the front and had a piece of cheese, a nod to the Packers.&quot;Read it and weep #bigdub&quot;-Ronika Stone shared View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJordan Love replied to his wife's Instagram post with a simple response celebrating the Green Bay Packers win. &quot;W.&quot;-Love commentedLove commented on his wife Ronika Stone's Instagram Story. (Photo via Ronika Stone's Instagram)The Green Bay Packers quarterback completed 16 of 22 attempted passes and threw for 188 passing yards and two touchdowns. Last season, Love suffered an MCL sprain in Week 1 which kept him out two weeks, he threw for 3,389 passing yards and 25 touchdowns. Jordan Love's wife Ronika Stone gushed over the details of their weddingQuarterback Jordan Love and his wife Ronika Stone got married on July 1st on the beach at the Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel. In August, Ronika reflected on their wedding day and how every detail was perfect. In the photos that Ronika Stone shared on Instagram, the location of their ceremony was picturesque. White and light pink roses were featured on every part of the platform where the couple exchanged vows. The guests in attendance had the Pacific Ocean as their backdrop of the special day.&quot;The details were a dream 😍&quot;-Ronika Stone wrote View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA picture of the dance floor was also included in the photos which featured the couple's initial &quot;J&amp;R&quot;. As well as a five-tier wedding cake that truly was a star of the show. Ronika Stone, who is a professional volleyball player, began dating Jordan Love in June 2020. The couple got engaged while vacationing in Italy in June 2024, just one day before their relationship anniversary.