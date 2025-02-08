Jordan Love emphasizes importance of adding 'veteran presence' to Packers amid Davante Adams rumors

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has voiced his support for bringing in seasoned talent to strengthen the team's roster. His comments come after leading the Packers to the playoffs in each of his first two seasons as a starter.

Jordan Love stepped into big shoes in 2023, taking over from Aaron Rodgers, who departed for the New York Jets. The 26-year-old quarterback rose to the challenge again this season, guiding the Packers to the postseason before their playoff exit against the Eagles in the Wild Card round.

Speaking on the "Up & Adams" show with Kay Adams on February 7, 2025, Love addressed the possibility of adding veteran players to the team's roster:

"Definitely, definitely. I've been saying, when you add good players to a good team, I think good things will happen. Like you see, we went out got Josh Jacobs this offseason, a phenomenal playmaker for us, and, you know, elevated our offense, took it to another level," said Love.

Through 15 games in 2024, Jordan Love proved his worth by throwing for 3,389 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Jordan Love "not mad" about potential Adams reunion

The conversation took an interesting turn when Love addressed rumors about a potential reunion with former Packers star receiver Davante Adams. The timing is notable as Adams' future with the Jets remains uncertain.

"I'm not mad about it," Love said regarding the Adams speculation. "You see it every week, the playmaking ability that he has. When I was with him, he might have dropped three passes in the years that I saw him."

Adams demonstrated his skills in 2024, amassing 85 receptions, 1,063 yards, and eight touchdowns in 14 games split between the Jets and Raiders. These numbers would have led all Packers receivers last season.

Looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft, Love offered insight into the team's potential strategy with their 23rd overall pick:

"That's a great question, let's see," he said. "I mean knowing the Green Bay Packers, I think we're gonna go defense."

Love's perspective on team building showed in his final thoughts:

"When you add those good players, you know, it's only going to help our offense, I think, and it's got to be the right guys, you know, right fit for the group we have."

Love's openness to veteran additions reflects lessons learned from the Packers' quarterback succession plan. He spent three years as Rodgers' backup, similar to how Rodgers studied under Brett Favre.

