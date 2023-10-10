Jordan Love had a terrible game for the Packers against the Raiders on Monday Night Football. Green Bay lost 13-17 to Las Vegas to go into the bye week with a loss and an overall 2-3 losing record.

One of the chiefs architects of the downfall was their quarterback, who threw multiple interceptions and did not have a single touchdown. With three interceptions and a completion percentage of just 53.3 percent and 182 yards, he ended up with a passer rating of 32.2.

It was a horrific performance against a team that also had a losing record and it was a match that they should have won. After the defense limited the opposition to below 20 points, it was on Love's shoulders to lead the team to a win and he failed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans had a lot of comments about him on social media.

Jordan Love's performance against Raiders on MNF has fans flaming him

There has been a lot of hype surrounding Jordan Love coming into the season. Part of that has rested of the mythical status of great Green Bay Packers quarterbacks Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. After the latter replaced the former and carried on a future Hall-of-Fame level performance, people were hoping that Jordan Love will be the next in line.

It is safe to say that many people's expectations were dashed after the quarterback's performance today if social media is anything to go by. Here are some of the best reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Is Jordan Love really that bad that the Packers have to move on?

Social media is known to have immediate hot takes in every situation. He has just had five games as a starter and there is time to see how he develops. But it is fair to say that he just played the worst game of his season so far.

When Aaron Rodgers came into the league and replaced Brett Favre as a starter in 2008, he had some bumps to get over as well. After two great games against the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions, he had four touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of over 100. After the first two games this season, Jordan Love had six touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating above 100.

But in the next three games, Rodgers had five touchdowns and four interceptions. In his last three games, Love has had two touchdowns and six interceptions. So, compared to Aaron Rodgers, his started hotter but has tailed off more. It points to a need to work on his consistency.