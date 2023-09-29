Jordan Love looked solid through the first three weeks of the 2023 NFL season. He could have led the Green Bay Packers to a 3-0 record if not for a Younghoe Koo game-winning field goal in Week 2. The fourth-year player led them to a come-from-behind Week 3 win over the New Orleans Saints.

But as impressive as those performances are, a different Love showed up during the Packers’ Week 4 Thursday Night Football against the Detroit Lions. The opposing defense flustered him all game, leading him to make questionable decisions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jordan Love threw two crucial interceptions against the Lions

The NFL’s official Twitter account shared the video of Jordan Love throwing an interception to Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs. The pass was intended for Romeo Doubs, who could have scored a touchdown if he caught it.

Expand Tweet

That would have been a massive completion because it would have trimmed Detroit’s lead to 11, 34-23, with over four minutes left in the game. Instead, the interception took away the possibility of another comeback victory for the Green Bay Packers.

That sequence led one football fan to comment:

“Jordan Love looks lost out there 😭”

Expand Tweet

Another Twitter user reacted:

“That’s ball game thanks for playing Green Bay!!”

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions to Jordan Love’s two-interception game against the Lions in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Football is a game of inches. Love took the gamble of throwing into tight coverage and lost. Meanwhile, Jacob gambled by jumping the route and won. A split-second too late, and it would have been a different story.

Love threw his first interception early in the second quarter. His throw was intended for Christian Watson but was deflected by Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone. Jacobs also received the interception, which the offense converted into a David Montgomery rushing touchdown.

Ironically, the former Utah State standout had more completions and passing yards than Jared Goff in this game. However, those two picks were crucial, sending Green Bay to its second loss in four games.

Jordan Love’s interception rate has increased

Love had six touchdowns and zero interceptions in his first two games as the Packers’ bona fide starter. He also had 29 completions of 52 attempts against the Falcons and the Chicago Bears.

However, the tables have turned because he had two touchdowns and three interceptions in Weeks 3 and 4. As a consolation, he did have a season-high 63.9 completion percentage against the Lions.

But his interceptions are alarming and consequential. Love will have a chance to bounce back in Week 5 when they visit former Packer Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders.