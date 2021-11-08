NFL fans slam Chiefs for giving Jordan Love's mom and girlfriend terrible seats for Packers game

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love got his first NFL start on Sunday against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Love was thrust into the starting job after Aaron Rodgers contracted COVID and was required, by league protocols, to miss ten days. This made Love the starter, and his girlfriend and mother were in attendance, but their view was not what they expected.

Lily Zhao @LilySZhao Erin Andrews said these are the away team’s appointed seats.



After being drafted by the Packers as the 26th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, this was a huge moment for the young quarterback. After over a year, he finally got the keys to Matt LeFluer's offense. Since the occasion was huge for Love, his mother and girlfriend made the trip to Arrowhead to see his first career start.

Chiefs give Love's mom and girlfriend horrible seats

When most players have their first starts in the NFL, teams, sometimes, give them great seats behind the endzone or even up in an executive suite. Unfortunately for Love's mother and girlfriend, because they were away from home, they were not afforded such luxury.

Instead, they were positioned up in the nosebleed section of the stadium and were almost put out of sight from the field, and Twitter took notice.

Shoutout to FOX for even finding her.

Robert Littal BSO @BSO Twitter Reacts to Jordan Love's Mom Anna and Girlfriend Ronika Sitting in the Worst Seats in the House at Arrowhead Stadium (Tweets-Vids) bit.ly/3mS3QwQ Twitter Reacts to Jordan Love's Mom Anna and Girlfriend Ronika Sitting in the Worst Seats in the House at Arrowhead Stadium (Tweets-Vids) bit.ly/3mS3QwQ https://t.co/J99atw1Gl5

As seen above, the pair were in the last row and would have had a hard time seeing Love on the field. The game didn't go the way Love and the Packers would have liked as the Chiefs got the victory in a low scoring affair 13-7.

Love did get off to a rocky start but did look to get his feet underneath him late in the game as he drove the Packers down and threw a pass to Allen Lazard for a touchdown to make it a one-score game.

Shoutout to FOX for even finding her.

Love completed 19 of his 34 passes for 190 yards with one touchdown and one interception. With Rodgers eligible to return to the team just one day before the Packers face the Seahawks, it is not clear whether Love will get another start, but if he does, one thing is for sure, his family will get far better seats at Lambeau.

