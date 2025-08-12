  • home icon
Jordan Love injury update: Packers GM reveals major concern on $220,000,000 QB after preseason game vs. Jets

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Aug 12, 2025 16:42 GMT
NFL: New York Jets at Green Bay Packers - Source: Imagn

The Green Bay Packers are down a starting quarterback for the remainder of the preseason after Jordan Love underwent surgery on his left thumb. This shifts the offensive spotlight to backup Malik Willis.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst confirmed Tuesday that Love injured a ligament in the thumb during the team’s preseason opener against the New York Jets.

The $220 million quarterback's hand smacked against the helmet of defensive tackle Jay Tufele while trying to escape pressure in the first quarter. This ended his night after just a handful of snaps.

Gutekunst described the operation as a minor procedure and said the injury is to Love’s non-throwing hand. This should help his chances of playing in the regular-season opener against the Detroit Lions.

“He shouldn't miss any regular-season time,” Gutekunst told reporters.

Head coach Matt LaFleur echoed that optimism, noting that Love’s recovery is expected to move quickly. Still, the starter is unlikely to appear in Green Bay’s preseason finale against Seattle.

Malik Willis steps back into the spotlight as Jordan Love's recovery timeline puts Week 1 status in question

NFL: New York Jets at Green Bay Packers - Source: Imagn

With Jordan Love sidelined, Malik Willis will guide the offense for the remainder of training camp.

The former Tennessee Titan stepped in under similar circumstances last season, winning both of his starts when Love missed time with a knee injury.

Matt LaFleur said this stretch will be an opportunity for Willis to handle the full playbook and sharpen his fundamentals.

"I can't imagine, considering the circumstances, him going out and performing much better than he did last season," LaFleur said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "I love what Malik has been able to do here in a short time."
Willis’ first preseason outing this year, however, was rocky. Against the Jets, he completed 4 of 9 passes for 39 yards, took three sacks and finished with a passer rating of 57.2.

LaFleur chalked up the performance to breakdowns across the offense rather than solely on his quarterback.

If Jordan Love returns as planned, his first test will come against a Lions defense that has historically frustrated him. In six career meetings, Detroit has held him to a 2-4 record, an 86.2 passer rating and intercepted him five times.

The Week 1 matchup carries early NFC North implications. Last season, Green Bay went 11-6 before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round. Detroit claimed the division title.

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Sanu Abraham
