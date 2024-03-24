Jordan Love opens up on Packers drafting QB with Aaron Rodgers still in prime: "That's his team"

The Green Bay Packers shocked the NFL world in 2020 when they drafted Jordan Love in the draft. Aaron Rodgers and the team were coming off a NFC Championship game loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Selecting Love as the successor with the Super Bowl XLV Champion still relatively in his prime was a surprising move.

Jordan Love recently appeared on The Pivot podcast, hosted by Ryan Clarke, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor. He opened up about being drafted by the Packers and knowing that he would not immediately start but would learn from one of the NFL greats.

"That's a dream come true and a blessing just to get there," Love said on being drafted by the Packers. But my mind immediately went to 'Okay, Aaron Rodgers is there.' I be watching him my whole life. So, you know, just knowing that he's there. And that's his team."

"It's like, 'okay, obviously, I'm not coming in and starting right away in this situation. It's going to be a situation where I'm gonna come in and, and learn and, you know, develop and be a backup to start and just see what the situation plays out and how it unfolds.' But definitely right away knew, you know, I wasn't coming in to start," he added.

Jordan Love spent three years on the bench, observing and picking the brains of Aaron Rodgers, with hardly any playing time. When the 4x MVP left to the New York Jets in 2023, it was his team now. Love showed immense promise as a first year starting quarterback.

Jordan Love looks to emulate Aaron Rodgers and deliver Super Bowl to Green Bay in 2024

Jordan Love was sensational in dismantling the Dallas Cowboys in the Wildcard round of the 2023 NFL playoffs. The Green Bay Packers lost to the San Francisco 49ers narrowly in the NFC Championship game after being in control for the most part.

Speaking on the same podcast, Love said he believes that this Packers team can compete for the Lombardi Trophy in 2024 with the key additions of Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney.

“The organization believes that it's the perfect time to have a chance to win a Super Bowl this year," Love said. "Those conversations we had after the 49ers game were, 'man, work harder. Try and find ways to get better because next year we're gonna do it... And obviously we added some key pieces with Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney.”

The Packers bolstered their offense by signing Josh Jacobs free-agency to a four-year, $48 million contract. They also addressed issues in the secondary with the addition of Xavier McKinney on a four-year $67 million deal.