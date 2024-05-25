  • NFL
  • Jordan Love opens up on Packers losing Aaron Jones in free agency to Vikings - "It was very tough"

By Santosh Kumar
Modified May 26, 2024 03:51 GMT
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
The Green Bay Packers and Jordan Love surprised many with their late-season resurgence last year. Aaron Jones was a crucial part of that run. The team lost the running back in the 2024 offseason to their divisional rivals, Minnesota Vikings, over contract dispute.

Aaron Jones put up five consecutive games with 100 or more rushing yards late in the season. This included dismantling the Dallas Cowboys at their home with 118 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries.

For quarterback Jordan Love, losing Aaron Jones has been a tough pill to swallow. Speaking to the reporters at the Packers OTAs, Love had nothing but praise for his former running back.

"Yeah, it was very tough," Jordan Love said on losing Aaron Jones in the offseason.
"Aaron Jones is such a special player. Special guy in this locker room since I've been here. Everyone loved Aaron, and it was very tough. It was one of those things that you can't control."

Aaron Jones only played 11 games in 2023 NFL season after dealing with injuries. He put up 882 total rushing yards on 181 carries with five touchdowns.

The Packers asked Jones to take a pay cut for the second year in a row. He asked for a release and signed with the Minnesota Vikings on a one-year $7 million deal

Aaron Jones has been a vital cog in the Packers offense since getting drafted in 2017. He's had three 1000-yard rushing seasons. The young Packers team may miss his veteran presence this year in the locker room.

Jordan Love thrilled with Packers adding Josh Jacobs

The Green Bay Packers signed running back Josh Jacobs to a four-year $48 million contract this offseason. The team decided to go young on their running back by replacing a 29-year-old Aaron Jones with the 26-year-old star RB.

The Packers quarterback Jordan Love is excited with this addition.

"Obviously getting Josh here has been awesome," Love said. "Excited to see him on the field. He's an awesome player. He's been an awesome teammate so far. It's been good getting to know him, and I'm excited to see what he can do this year."

Jacobs rushed for 5,545 yards and 46 touchdowns on 1305 carries during his five years with Las Vegas Raiders. He had three 1000-yard rushing seasons.

Jacobs will now join the Packers running back room with veteran AJ Dillion. The team also drafted former University of Southern California running back MarShawn Lloyd as the 88th overall pick in round 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

