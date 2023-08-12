Jordan Love will finally have a chance to become a full-fledged starting quarterback. His opportunity was three years in the making as the Green Bay Packers traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. Selecting Love early in the 2020 NFL Draft was shocking, considering that Rodgers was nowhere near being washed.

But that's old news, as Rodgers has moved on. Meanwhile, the former Utah State standout must prove he is a worthy successor to Rodgers and Brett Favre, whom the four-time NFL MVP replaced. As the preseason unfolds, the hype around the Bakersfield native grows.

So far, so good for Jordan Love

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The NFL's official Twitter account shared a 13-second clip of Love's nine-yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs. Jordan Love lofted a pass to Doubs, who defeated Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Sidney Jones IV with a corner route. The play gave Green Bay a 6-0 lead in their preseason game.

Love's execution and accuracy had one football fan boldly claiming:

“Better than Rodgers”

This fan claims that Love is already better than Rodgers

Another Twitter user mentioned:

“Packers will be the 2023 NFC North Division Champions”

Can the Packers win the 2023 NFC North title behind Love?

Here are other reactions to Jordan Love's touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs during their first preseason game of 2023.

This Twitter user liked what he saw from Love's brief stints last year.

He believes the Packers can sneak into the playoffs.

He won't forgive himself if Love becomes a good quarterback.

He had something to say for all of Love's haters.

He's calling out those who have no love for Jordan Love.

The Green Bay Packers won the game over the Bengals, 36-19. However, Love didn't play much, completing only seven passes for 46 yards and a touchdown. Sean Clifford played more snaps, tallying 20 passes for 206 yards, a touchdown, and two picks.

Is Jordan Love worth the hype?

It's too early to predict Love's NFL success for three reasons. First, he has a small sample size after playing ten games and starting in one. Second, he makes plays during the off-season when defensive players take it easy on quarterbacks. Third, he might be playing against second and third-stringers during the Bengals game.

But he has had some flashes of brilliance during training camp. He completed a sidearm throw that had football fans comparing him to Patrick Mahomes. Then there's that completion to Doubs in their joint practice with the Bengals that had football fans ranking him over Justin Fields.

While some people hope for the best for Jordan Love, other sports media personalities predict his failure. Colin Cowherd claimed Love wouldn't live up to the hype because he never had an exceptional moment in practice after four seasons with the Packers.

Still, the Green Bay Packers hope that Love's emergence will help them sustain their success. They will be in an enviable spot if he turns out to be as talented as Rodgers or Brett Favre.