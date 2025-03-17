Jordan Love's fiancée Ronika Stone drops 2-word reaction on Packers QB's Dubai trip

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love posted pictures from his recent visit to Dubai, UAE, on Instagram on Sunday. He captioned the post, “✈️” to which his fiancée, Ronika Stone, commented:

“🗣️Mr. Worldwide”

Ronika Stone responds to Jordan Love's Instagram post (Credits: @ronikastone Instagram)

In the pictures, Love enjoyed his offseason vacation with fellow NFL friends Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, Justin Fields and Micah Parsons, all of whom have the same management company. Their sports manager, Bryna Burney, posted pictures from the group tour on Instagram on Monday.

Love enjoyed the desert as he posed alongside the others. He also took photos of the iconic Burj Khalifa from his hotel, capturing the majestic view of the world’s tallest building.

The group engaged in multiple activities, which are part of the desert safari offered by most agencies. These included skydiving, sand boarding, a UTV ride, and petting a falcon. Although Love didn’t share pictures of these activities in his post, other group members posted different stories from the trip.

In another picture, Love posed alongside Micah Parsons as they sat inside a Can-Am Maverick X3, a high-performance UTV. Mario Nunez of Kent State University accompanied Love and Fields on the trip. He shared more pictures and clips from the trip as he danced with Fields, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson wearing a t-shirt that read ‘Love.’

The group also celebrated Justin Fields signing with the New York Jets as their new QB on Thursday. In a viral clip posted on X by Bleacher Report, Fields is seen celebrating with his friends in a Benihana-like, pirate-themed restaurant. They had a film-production team that helped capture these memorable moments.

In another post, Fields was sandboarding while filming himself with a vlog cam, as Love and others waited in the background for their turn.

Despite missing out on the all-boys trip, Love’s fiancée continued supporting Love as she shared his post on her IG story.

Ronika Stone showcases support for Jordan Love in one word

In February, Jordan Love shared an emotional post showcasing his journey in the NFL last season. He said:

“What a year! Full of ups and downs.. highs and lows.. and lessons along the journey.. but love playing with my guys! We back next season 📈”

Stone, again, showed her support for Love with a one-word comment, “King.” She did the same last year when Love signed a historic contract with the Packers.

