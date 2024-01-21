Jordan Love’s girlfriend reacts to Packers crashing out of Divisional Playoffs in 24-21 loss to 49ers

Jordan Love and the Packers lost 24-21 to the 49ers in the Divisional round of the NFC playoffs to bring an end to their season. While such a close defeat will be disappointing to many Green Bay fans, they will realize that the team greatly overachieved over the course of the season.

This was supposed to be a transition year for the Packers as Jordan Love took the reins from Aaron Rodgers after backing him up for three years. And while there were some struggles at the start of the season, he came through towards the end of the year to finish with a 9-8 winning record. It was enough to get them into the playoffs as the lowest-ranked seven-seed team in the conference.

But they achieved what no one thought was possible by defeating the second-seeds Dallas Cowboys at their own stadium in the Wild Card round. Jordan Love had a perfect passer rating until the fourth quarter and finished with a 157.2.

That got them a date with the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional round on Saturday. And despite playing well, they succumbed to a defeat. While Jordan Love was good for the majority of the match, he threw two interceptions towards the end, one coming in the final two-minute warning that effectively finished the match.

It was a chastening defeat but the Green Bay quarterback's girlfriend, Ronika Stone, certainly has his back. She posted on an Instagram story:

"My heart. I'm so so proud, what a season! The future is incredibly bright."

She posted a photograph of the two of them together to show how delighted she was with how her boyfriend had played this season. She also displayed her class by congratulating the 49ers underneath the message.

Jordan Love's girlfriend could be right about Packers despite 49ers defeat

Jordan Love is in his first year as a starter for the Packers. But it is not just him. This Green Bay team was the youngest in the playoffs this season. They were the youngest team in the Super Bowl era, since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, to even win a game in the postseason and the most youthful team to qualify beyond the regular season since 1977.

With players like Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Tucker Kraft, Dontayvion Wicks, Luke Musgrave, to name a few, the Green Bay Packers should be in championship conversation for years to come, if managed well.