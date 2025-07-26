Jordan Love's wife, Ronika Stone, shared a heartfelt message for the NFL star, who is preparing for the upcoming season. This week, the Green Bay Packers quarterback joined the team for training camp.His wife also visited him, and on Thursday, she shared an adorable candid picture with him on her Instagram story. In the photo, the NFL star is seen holding a small fan in front of his wife to keep her cool. In the caption, Stone expressed appreciation for the thoughtful gesture.“Back on the grind. Hot one today, s/o to @jordan3love for keeping me cool,&quot; she wrote.Jordan Love's wife Ronika gushes over QB's romantic gesture at sidelines from her Packers camp visit/@ronikastoneThe couple sat on the greens in the snap. Love wore a comfortable white full-sleeve T-shirt and yellow shorts while his wife donned printed pants and a white shirt.Love is preparing for his fifth season with the team. The former first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft has thrown for 8,154 yards in four seasons. Last season was pretty impressive for him, as he threw for 3,389 yards. The Packers made it to the playoffs but lost against the Philadelphia Eagles.As Love looks forward to the new season with the Packers, on Friday's NFL Live, Ryan Clark opened up about the quarterback and what he needs to do for a successful upcoming season. He said:&quot;Jordan Love has to protect the ball while maintaining his aggressiveness at the quarterback position. I believe that if they do that, with what Josh Jacobs added, with Matthew Golden as the number one pick this season, and also with the defense and Jeff Hafley entering their second year, they have an opportunity to be one of the best in all of the NFL, not just the NFC.&quot;Jordan Love's wife, Ronika, shares a glimpse of their honeymoonThis offseason, Jordan Love tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Ronika. The couple exchanged vows last month and embarked on a honeymoon trip before the start of training camp.Stone shared a glimpse of their outing in the Maldives with a four-word caption on July 18.&quot;More from the Maldives,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe shared a beautiful snap walking hand in hand with Love, barefoot, with the blue ocean in the background. They both wore white outfits.