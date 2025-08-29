Jordan Love's wife Ronika Stone drops 1-word message as Micah Parsons gets traded to Packers in $188,000,000 trade deal

Jordan Love will have a new teammate for the 2025 season - someone whom he would usually dread if he he saw him on the field. And his wife Ronika Stone cannot be any happier about it.

Ad

On Thursday, the Green Bay Packers were announced to have traded for multiple-time All-Pro/Pro Bowl edge rusher Micah Parsons after a protracted contract dispute with the Dallas Cowboys. The organization then gave him a four-year, $188 million extension - the largest contract for a non-QB in league history.

Stone, a professional volleyball player and the daughter of former Super Bowl champion and All-Pro/Pro Bowl guard Ron Stone, reacted to the news by sharing an image of Love during their June wedding on Instagram Stories with this caption:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Mood"

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ronika Stone reacts to Packers trading for Micah Parsons

Love, who had once been candid about wanting Parsons to his teammate earlier this year, reacted on his own Instagram Stories as well:

Ad

Jordan Love reacts to Packers trading for Micah Parsons

Jordan Love not letting thumb injury bother him in Week 1 of 2025 season

2025 figures to be a big year for Jordan Love, and not merely because he got married and gained a top defender as a teammate. He is also beginning the monstrous four-year extension that he received in the 2024 offseason.

Ad

However, he will also be entering the season hurt. He has a left thumb injury that he recently had surgery on, necessitating him to wear a brace and limiting his dexterity. However, he has "no concerns" about its effect on his playing ability, as he told ESPN's Rob Demovsky:

"It's one of those things, we'll play it by ear, as I start getting into games and seeing how it feels, as you get back to live contact."

Ad

He also explained why he had surgery now rather than later:

"If you have no stability there, you have no strength as well. So it was pretty much just a limp thumb. ...Who knows if that would have kept getting reinjured, ...and who knows how that would have been going through a whole season?"

Love and the Packers begin their 2025 campaign against the Detroit Lions on September 7. Kickoff is at 3:25 pm CT on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.