Jordan Love's wife Ronika Stone drops 1-word message as Micah Parsons gets traded to Packers in $188,000,000 trade deal

Jordan Love will have a new teammate for the 2025 season - someone whom he would usually dread if he he saw him on the field. And his wife Ronika Stone cannot be any happier about it.
On Thursday, the Green Bay Packers were announced to have traded for multiple-time All-Pro/Pro Bowl edge rusher Micah Parsons after a protracted contract dispute with the Dallas Cowboys. The organization then gave him a four-year, $188 million extension - the largest contract for a non-QB in league history.
Stone, a professional volleyball player and the daughter of former Super Bowl champion and All-Pro/Pro Bowl guard Ron Stone, reacted to the news by sharing an image of Love during their June wedding on Instagram Stories with this caption:
"Mood"
Love, who had once been candid about wanting Parsons to his teammate earlier this year, reacted on his own Instagram Stories as well:
Jordan Love not letting thumb injury bother him in Week 1 of 2025 season
2025 figures to be a big year for Jordan Love, and not merely because he got married and gained a top defender as a teammate. He is also beginning the monstrous four-year extension that he received in the 2024 offseason.
However, he will also be entering the season hurt. He has a left thumb injury that he recently had surgery on, necessitating him to wear a brace and limiting his dexterity. However, he has "no concerns" about its effect on his playing ability, as he told ESPN's Rob Demovsky:
"It's one of those things, we'll play it by ear, as I start getting into games and seeing how it feels, as you get back to live contact."
He also explained why he had surgery now rather than later:
"If you have no stability there, you have no strength as well. So it was pretty much just a limp thumb. ...Who knows if that would have kept getting reinjured, ...and who knows how that would have been going through a whole season?"
Love and the Packers begin their 2025 campaign against the Detroit Lions on September 7. Kickoff is at 3:25 pm CT on CBS.
