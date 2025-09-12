  • home icon
  Jordan Love's wife Ronika Stone drops 2-word reaction showing off all-white fit check for Commanders vs. Packers clash 

Jordan Love’s wife Ronika Stone drops 2-word reaction showing off all-white fit check for Commanders vs. Packers clash 

By Ankita Yadav
Published Sep 12, 2025 03:55 GMT
Jordan Love&rsquo;s wife Ronika Stone
Jordan Love’s wife Ronika Stone (Image Source: Instagram/@ronikastone)

Jordan Love's wife, Ronika Stone, is enjoying her time cheering on her husband as the new NFL season starts. The Green Bay Packers entered Week 2 after their win last weekend in the season opener against the Detroit Lions. They hosted the Washington Commanders on Thursday at Lambeau Field.

Ahead of the game, Stone shared a glimpse of her outfit for the day and talked to some Packers fans. She shared a video on her Instagram in collaboration with the NFL on Prime.

She reshared the reel on her Instagram story along with a two-word caption about her outfit:

"White out."

Jordan Love&rsquo;s wife, Ronika Stone&#039;s IG story/@ronikastone
Jordan Love’s wife, Ronika Stone's IG story/@ronikastone

Jordan Love's wife opted for white shorts with Packers green and yellow colors and 'No. 10' printed on them. She paired it with a white full-sleeve crop top and completed the look with a Packers hat and white shoes.

It's the first NFL season for Love after he said "I do" to Stone. The couple got engaged in June 2024, and earlier this year, in July, they walked down the aisle. They went on their honeymoon ahead of the start of the new season.

Ronika Stone shows game-day glam as she cheers on Jordan Love in Packers' season opener

Ronika Stone attended the Packers' Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions last week. She shared some pictures of her outing on Instagram with a five-word caption that read:

"Read it and weep #bigdub."
Stone shared a picture reading a magazine, posing in her luxury suite with the scoreboard in the background showing the Packers' 27-13 result. She also shared a few snaps with her friends.

For the season-opener, Stone opted for a custom-made green T-shirt with the 'No. 10' printed in front. She paired it with baggy faded denim pants and green-and-white shoes. She also donned a hat with "Love" written on the front.

The Green Bay Packers had a good preseason and continued their excellent performance in the regular season. After beating the Lions in Week 1, Jordan Love and Co. went 2-0 after beating the Washington Commanders 27-18 on Thursday. The quarterback made 19 of his 31 attempts for 292 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

The Green Bay Packers will look to go 3-0 when they take on the Cleveland Browns next at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sept. 21.

Edited by Veer Badani
