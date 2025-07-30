Jordan Love's wife Ronika Stone reveals unknown wedding detail on 1-month marriage anniversary

Jordan Love married his wife, Ronika Stone, on June 29, and on Tuesday, the couple celebrated their 1-month wedding anniversary. Stone decided to share an interesting detail about her wedding ceremony on the said occasion.Jordan Love's wife Ronika Stone reveals unknown wedding detail (Image Credit: Stone/IG)Stone posted a handful of pictures from her wedding day on her Instagram stories. The former college volleyball player posted a collage featuring photos of the Green Bay Packers quarterback enjoying food from In-N-Out. In the same story, Stone revealed that the couple changed their initial wedding date to accommodate their supplier.&quot;Fun fact: we changed our original wedding date based off of In-N-Out's availability.&quot;Ronika Stone later shared an Instagram post featuring some of her wedding day pictures with Jordan Love.&quot;One month of marriage,&quot; Stone captioned her Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBefore celebrating their 1-month anniversary, Stone visited Love at Packers' training camp on Thursday. She then shared her romantic sideline moments with the quarterback on her Instagram story, where she was seen getting pampered by Love.“Back on the grind. Hot one today, s/o to @jordan3love for keeping me cool,&quot; Stone wrote in her story.One thing's for sure: having his biggest supporter on the sidelines is a welcome sight for Jordan Love.Jordan Love’s wife Ronika Stone celebrated 1-year proposal anniversary with a special recapJordan Love proposed to Ronika Stone last year, while on vacation in Italy. On June 18, Stone celebrated 1 year of being engaged to the Packers quarterback with a special Instagram post. In it, she shared throwback pictures from Love's proposal, along with a caption that read:&quot;One year ago today. Five years together tomorrow. And counting down the days until 'I do'.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJordan Love and Ronika Stone started dating in college. In September 2020, the couple went TikTok official with their romance and posted PDA-filled videos of each other.The couple has also embraced the long-distance aspect of their relationship. Besides, with the wedding season finished for Love, the quarterback would be focused on dedicating himself to training ahead of the 2025 NFL season.