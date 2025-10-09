  • home icon
Jordan Love surprised by Joe Flacco's sudden trade to Bengals after just five weeks with Browns

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 09, 2025 14:47 GMT
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
Jordan Love surprised by Joe Flacco's sudden trade to Bengals after just five weeks with Browns - Source: Imagn

The New England Patriots will host the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 5 clash on Sunday. The matchup will have Patriots quarterback Jordan Love square up against incoming Bengals signal-caller Joe Flacco.

Love, who faced Flacco in Week 3 when he was with the Cleveland Browns, expressed his surprise on learning about the veteran quarterback's trade to the Bengals this week.

"I was not expecting that one, that's how the NFL is, crazy stuff happens," Love told reporters on Wednesday.
In their previous clash last month, Flacco completed 21 of his 36 attempts for 142 passing yards with one interception, leading the Browns to a 13-10 win. Love had 18 of his 25 passing attempts for 183 yards and one touchdown.

Flacco was benched for rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel before the Bengals' clash against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Following the 21-17 loss to the Vikings, Cleveland traded Flacco to Cincinnati.

Jordan Love acknowledged Packers' issue of finishing games after strong starts this season

The Packers' offense has made a fast start in several games; however, they have failed to sustain the lead, failing to get over the line in their last two games against the Browns and the Dallas Cowboys.

Love addressed the issue on Wednesday, acknowledging the need to finish games after their strong start.

“(We’re) starting these games fast and now it’s just, trying to switch it over to ending these games,” Love said. “Keeping that foot on the gas, we get a lead and just keep going, just finishing better (in) some of these games.
“I think you look at some of the games we’ve had, and we just got to put teams away. (It) goes back to even the first game of season with Detroit. You know, we got to find ways to just keep capitalizing when we get a lead.”

While finishing games has been an issue for the Packers, their offense scored on five consecutive possessions against the Cowboys in a 40-40 tie, showing signing of positivity under pressure.

