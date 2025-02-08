Jordan Love teases Packers’ first-round draft plans as team prepares to rebuild

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers had a perplexing season. They finished 11-6 despite the quarterback missing two games, a record that would have been enough to win three of the eight divisions in the league. However, they finished third in the NFC North and bounced out in the first round of the playoffs following a 22-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

This season, they averaged 2.3 more points per game than last, but Love suffered a sophomore slump in his second year as the team's starting quarterback. He averaged 225.9 passing yards per game and threw 25 passing touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He fared better in the 2023 season, averaging 244.6 passing yards and throwing for 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

However, he was working with essentially the same receiving core this season as last year. The unit needed a facelift back then, and the Packers' failure to address that in the draft or free agency affected their passing game.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While some believe Green Bay's front office and coaching staff will make improving the receiving unit a priority when planning for the 2025 NFL draft, Love isn't holding his breath.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

When asked who the team will pick in the first round during an appearance on the "Up & Adams Show" on Friday, the quarterback replied:

"Knowing the Green Bay Packers, I think we're gonna go defense."

Expand Tweet

Packers draft history: When was the last time Green Bay picked a receiver in the first round?

The Packers are notorious for not picking an offensive player in the first round. Javon Walker, the 20th overall pick in 2002, was the last receiver they drafted in the first round.

Since then, they have selected two offensive players with their top pick in the draft — Quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2005 and Love in 2020. Given their history, it's safe to assume Green Bay will address a defensive need with the 23rd overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Love will hope that, like Rodgers, he doesn't have to spend his entire Packer stint without the team adding a bona fide weapon who could add a new dimension to the offense in the first round of the draft. It's unlikely it'll happen this year, but the quarterback will hold on to hope until he's with the franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.