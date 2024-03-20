Jordan Poyer details how ayahuasca altered relationship with wife Rachel Bush as Dolphins S chills with Aaron Rodgers in Costa Rica

Aaron Rodgers is the biggest proponent of ayahuasca in NFL circles, but it seems that he might be joined by a new player real soon. New Miami Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer also had recent experiences with the substance, and he has also become a public supporter of it.

On the Pat McAfee's show on ESPN, Poyer, who left the Buffalo Bills recently and signed with AFC East foes Miami Dolphins, detailed the changes that ayahuasca brought to his life. Mind you, McAfee is a friend of Aaron Rodgers.

Pat McAfee: "It's made you a better person, you think?"

Poyer: "Absolutely. With my family, it's the little things. When my daughter says something it's like whatever she wants. With my wife, it's the same thing. It's not like whatever she wants, it's the intention behind whatever she wants and the love behind it. She wants to go to the park? All right, go to the park with a great attitude, leave your phone at home and go to the park with love. It's fascinating dude. Then you see the transformation.

What is Aaron Rodgers' relationship with ayahuasca?

As he revealed a year ago on Aubrey Marcus' popular podcast, he discovered the substance on a trip to South America a few years ago.

"To me, one of the core tenets of your mental health is self-love. That’s what ayahuasca did for me, was help me see how to unconditionally love myself.

"It’s only in that unconditional self-love that then I’m able to truly, unconditionally love others. And what better way to work on my mental health than to have an experience like that?”

Ayahuasca is not part of the list of banned substances by the NFL, which means that no matter what Rodgers does with the substance, they can't suspend him for its use.

Rodgers and Poyer will be on opposite sides twice during the 2024 season, even with the safety switching teams. As they're both from the AFC East, the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins play twice a year, and you can bet that they will be together at some point during the games.