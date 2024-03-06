Jordan Poyer landing spots: Where could Bills All-Pro safety land in 2024 NFL free agency?

The Buffalo Bills are making moves in a bid to be under the salary cap by the start of the new league year as the team has reportedly released veteran safety Jordan Poyer.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Wednesday, the move saves the Bills $7.5 million as they look to be cap-compliant by March 13 (the beginning of the new league year).

Poyer, an 11-year veteran, will no doubt have suitors on the open market, but it will be odd seeing him in another uniform as he has been a staple of the Bills defense since arriving from Cleveland in 2016.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Now, he will be looking at landing on another team with Super Bowl aspirations, but which teams could be interested in his services?

3 landing spots for Jordan Poyer

#3, San Francisco 49ers

We know general manager John Lynch's appetite for grabbing veteran players to beef up his roster and with the 49ers not having a standout safety – Tashaun Gibson was the only one to play 16 games in 2023 – adding Jordan Poyer for depth and experience could prove valuable.

He won't break the bank. And in a similar move to Chase Young, the 49ers could be going all-in to try and grab that elusive Super Bowl before it comes time to pay Brock Purdy.

#2, Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys will be linked with everyone during free agency and given that Jayron Kearse is set to hit the free-agent market, grabbing a cost-effective Jordan Poyer could be a nice piece for defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer.

Expand Tweet

While the Cowboys are notorious for not spending big in free agency, adding Poyer wouldn't break the bank, which would no doubt please owner Jerry Jones.

Dallas, for many, has a Super Bowl-caliber roster, and adding the veteran Jordan Poyer to Zimmer's defense, in a similar way to Stephon Gilmore last season, could prove fruitful.

#1, Philadelphia Eagles

If there's a team that is in desperate need of a veteran safety, it's the Eagles. After being gashed through the air last season and trying to plug that hole with Kevin Byard, Philadelphia was a shell of its former self.

With Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Terrell Edmunds and Justin Evans, the safety group needs some veteran leadership, and that could come in the form of Jordan Poyer.

Howie Roseman loves to make a splash in free agency, and while this wouldn't be a big one, it would be a move that states just how serious the Eagles are in 2024.