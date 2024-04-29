Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush labels President Joe Biden's administration 'corrupt' for new Ukraine aid mandate

Miami Dolphins' safety Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush has never been a fan of President Joe Biden, and she finds his continued support for Ukraine particularly frustrating.

Recently Congress passed and the POTUS signed an aid package to Ukraine along with other countries. Reports have emerged that his counterpart in the besieged European nation might propose a decade-long funding mandate.

Taking exception to that plan, Rachel Bush tweeted:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Can’t even give proper aid to Hawaii. Our own people. If this doesn’t scream corrupt to you then I’m not sure what will. Americans need to wake up & start asking questions. Do you actually know where your tax dollars go? Do you research? Or just fall in line like they tell you to"

Expand Tweet

Rachel Bush slams Joe Biden, praises Ron DeSantis after moving to Florida following husband Jordan Poyer's move to Dolphins

Jordan Poyer moved this offseason to the Miami Dolphins, and it seems Rachel Bush likes her husband's new workplace better than his old one.

She has kept hammering Joe Biden over the past few weeks, liking posts on X that slammed the President for agreeing to send money to Ukraine. But she has also liked what the Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, is doing in the state.

Reacting to one particular law in her new state of residence, she said that this is the model the federal government should aspire for. She wrote:

"Florida winning again. Proud to live in a state that actually takes action when change is needed! This is how the government at a federal level should be working as well."

Expand Tweet

Rachel Bush certainly wants to stay in Florida for a long time and as far away from Joe Biden as possible, but for that to happen, Jordan Poyer will need to ensure that he cements his position as the starting strong safety. While that was not in doubt before the draft began, Mike McDaniels selected Patrick McMorris on the last day.

He was recently let go by the Buffalo Bills and is going to play for an AFC East divisional rival and, therefore, has a lot to prove. That drive will now have to be stronger, knowing that he has direct competition from a rookie on the depth chart.

Add to that his wife's preference for her new life in the state of Florida, the new Dolphins safety will hope to hit the ground running from the first day of training camp.