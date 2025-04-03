Rachel Bush gave fans a little insight into her husband’s athletic background during an Instagram Q&A on April 3. Bush didn't hesitate when a follower asked what sport Jordan Poyer would have played if not football. She posted an AI-generated fact about Poyer’s past, revealing he was drafted by the Miami Marlins in the 42nd round of the 2009 MLB Draft. She captioned:

"Probably baseball! ⚾️"

Jordan Poyer’s wife Rachel Bush makes her thoughts known on Dolphins Safety's alternate sports career

Poyer was a three-sport star in high school, dominating in baseball, basketball, and football. While he ultimately chose football, he had the talent to go pro on the diamond. Instead, he took his skills to Oregon State, where he earned consensus All-American honors before being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013.

His NFL path wasn’t smooth – waived as a rookie, landing in Cleveland as a backup – before eventually finding his footing in Buffalo. Over seven seasons with the Bills, Poyer became a defensive anchor, forming an elite safety tandem with Micah Hyde. His play earned him Pro Bowl and All-Pro recognition.

Now with the Miami Dolphins, Poyer continues to be a leader on defense. In 2024, he started 16 games, finishing with 98 tackles and three passes defensed. Though he didn’t record an interception for the second straight year, his leadership was a major asset in Miami’s locker room.

Baseball may have been an option, but Jordan Poyer’s NFL career kind of does speak for itself.

Jordan Poyer’s wife Rachel Bush praises Josh Allen’s relentless work ethic

Rachel Bush isn’t just vocal about social issues; she also has strong opinions on football. Back in December, the wife of Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer made waves when she praised Josh Allen and the culture he’s built in Buffalo.

"Things that have been 100% confirmed for me this year-simplicity is better, just play ball I don’t know why everyone isn’t taking notes from Buff on this. -hard work & camaraderie beats talent any day. - lastly what the guys started building 8 years ago in Buff can’t be replicated," Bush tweeted.

Bush’s admiration for Allen wasn’t just about his talent. She credited him for fostering a team-first mentality that has helped shape the Bills over the past eight years. Under Allen’s leadership, Buffalo has made five straight playoff appearances, with the star quarterback throwing for over 4,000 yards in four of those seasons.

For Bush, Allen embodies the mindset that separates great players from good ones. While NFL teams chase raw talent, she believes Buffalo’s blueprint, built on work ethic and chemistry, sets the standard.

