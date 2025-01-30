Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush opens up about heartbreaking loss as pet dog dies

Miami Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush revealed sad news on Wednesday in a post on Instagram. Bush's dog, Tazzy, died recently as she shared a post on her Instagram story of a daily ritual she had with her dog.

In the Instagram story, a video of her dog running through their home, happily making his way to her. In a caption, she added that the dog had vision problems but despite that, he still greeted her several times a day.

"He couldn't see well anymore (we were doing eye drops multiple times a day) but every single morning, every single time he saw me even if just minutes later he would greet me so excited with this little sidewise run/wiggle and it was everything to me. He was my joy and I was his human," Bush wrote on her Instagram story.

Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush shared the loss of her dog. (Photo via Rachel Bush's Instagram)

She went on to praise her dog for being her joy in life and how proud she was to be his "human."

Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush asks for prayers after her dog's death

Rachel Bush is mourning the loss of her dog Tazzy this week. In an Instagram post, she shared that she got her beloved dog when she was just 19 years old.

She revealed that she and her dog had been through a lot together and that he was essentially her first child. She also mentioned all of the travels they had together in the different NFL cities where Jordan Poyer has played.

"Lost my old man this week," she wrote. "I’ve been absent regarding everything else so I’m sorry if I haven’t gotten back to you❤️. Still trying to process. It’s not real to me. My heart is completely broken. He’s been with me through everything in my 20s.

"My first dog as an “adult” but I was only 19 and needed him more than you could ever imagine when I first got him. Out in Cleveland then to Buffalo and on to Florida. He’s been everywhere with me through everything."

She said that even though she knew this day was coming, it still didn't make it any easier. She apologized to everyone for not being present at the moment as she mourned. She also asked her loved ones to pray for her as she navigates this loss.

"That pet prior to your first child and during pregnancy is so special," she added. "He was my baby there will never he another Tazzy. I love you so much my man. I said goodnight and wasn’t able to say good morning. I knew he was getting older but this wasn’t how I planned.

"I pray he has all his lamb chop toys, lacrosse balls, and metal bowls in doggy heaven now😓 This hurts so bad, just asking my friends and family to bear with me and just send prayers all I need right now💔😞"

Jordan Poyer and Rachel Bush met on social media in 2015 and they got engaged in 2016. The couple welcomed their daughter Aliyah in 2016 and then got married in Jamaica in 2018.

