Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush opens up about recent encounter with police

The Miami Dolphins star, Jordan Poyer has been enjoying the offseason with his family. Amidst Poyer's exciting offseason, his wife Rachel Bush found herself in trouble with the cops. Bush recently revealed getting pulled over by police while she was driving in the city.

On Thursday, Rachel Bush shared a clip on her Instagram story showing a cop's car pulling her over. In the caption, Bush revealed that she got in trouble with police for having tints in her car. Detailing the incident and how it made her feel, Bush said:

"Got in trouble for my tints but now I'm blinded and feel way too seen."

Rachel Bush opens up about recent encounter with police (Image Source: Bush/IG)

Rachel Bush, a social media influencer, has been quite vocal about her political opinions. Bush has often been noted to support Donald Trump and take a stand for him against trolls.

Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush took a stand for Donald Trump against social media trolling

Many people oppose Donald Trump and his political decisions, leading to massive trolling on social media. In mid-January, when Trump faced significant criticism on social media, Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush took a stand against the trolling.

On January 21, Bush took to her X account to re-share a tweet that featured criticism towards Trump. Bush replied to the criticism, saying:

"Ok and ?? This photo embodies freedom and youth to me. They’ve both grown with life experience and age since then and with that growth they now embody America, elegance, strength and grace. I love the before and current!"

Before taking a stand for Donald Trump against social media trolling, Bush went viral for her 4-word reaction to the FDA's controversial decision to ban food dye. Apart from Trump, Bush also recently praised Vice President JD Vance's wife for her wholesome mother-son moment during the Presidential inauguration ceremony.

Apart from sharing political opinions, Rachel Bush also shared her criticism of the Dolphins' undisciplined players, which led to the team missing the NFL playoffs last season.

