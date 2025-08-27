Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush pens heartfelt note as Pro Bowler returns to Buffalo Bills for "one last ride"

Jordan Poyer agreed to a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills, reports confirmed on Wednesday. The safety, who played seven years with the Bills from 2017 to 2023, will be returning to the franchise after spending last season with the Miami Dolphins.

Poyer's wife, Rachel Bush, also shared her excitement via an Instagram story after reposting Jordan Schultz's story about the safety returning to Buffalo.

"HOME AGAIN HOME AGAIN ONE LAST RIDE BUFFALO LET’S GOO!! ❤️💙❤️💙 CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOU ALL 😭🤩," Bush wrote on her Instagram story.

Image via rachelbush Instagram

According to reports, Poyer and Bush began dating in 2015. The couple had a baby girl, Aliyah, who was born on Dec. 30, 2016.

Poyer and Bush married on Feb. 17, 2018, at a ceremony in Jamaica.

During his seven years at Buffalo in his first stint, Poyer recorded 22 interceptions, eight forced fumbles, and 11.0 sacks. He was named to the first-team All-Pro in 2021 and earned a Pro Bowl honor in 2022.

How did Jordan Poyer fare for the Miami Dolphins in the 2024 season?

Miami Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer - Source: Getty

During his lone season with the Dolphins in 2024, Jordan Poyer recorded 98 tackles (51 solo) and three passes defended. He played in 16 games as the Dolphins finished second in the AFC East with an 8-9 record, failing to make the playoffs.

The Philadelphia Eagles drafted Poyer in the seventh round in 2013. He played just three games for the franchise and was released by the team on Oct. 19 that year.

Poyer signed with the Cleveland Browns only two days after being released by Philly. He went on to play in Cleveland through the 2016 season.

Poyer then signed with the Bills in the 2017 offseason.

It will be interesting to see how Poyer fares for the Bills in his second stint with the franchise.

