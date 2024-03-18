After getting released by the Buffalo Bills, Jordan Poyer signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. The 32-year-old player is still one of the best players at his position and will be a huge addition to the Dolphins who parted ways with cornerback Xavien Howard.

Poyer's wife Rachel Bush is excited by her husband's arrival in Miami and has set high expectations for him. In a post on X formerly known as Twitter Bush wrote how the star safety can still be a game-changer in the NFL. She said:

"One thing about Jordan is he’s a leader and a competitor. He’s in Miami to win. Indisputable game changer, we’ve seen that over the years. Being in Miami will give him that extra pep in his step now."

Poyer was released by the Bills due to salary cap constraints. He played eight seasons in Buffalo, and now he has the opportunity to hurt his former team by being a valuable contributor for a division rival, i.e. the Dolphins.

Last season the Bills once again won the AFC East but for the majority of the season, the Dolphins were a better team. Injuries at the end of the regular season derailed the Dolphins' path, but next season they have a great chance of winning their first division title since 2008.

Jordan Poyer will be a big loss for the Bills

Jordan Poyer: Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins

Ever since Sean McDermott became the Buffalo Bills head coach, their defense has been one of the best in the league. However, things could change significantly next season as the Bills have lost three of their star defensive backs this offseason.

Jordan Poyer and Tre'Davious White were released by the organization, while Micah Hyde is a free agent. Poyer, despite being 32 years old was still playing quite well and was a leader for the franchise. His loss could have a big effect on the Bills as they enter a new period in their quest to win a Super Bowl with Josh Allen.

In his last year in Buffalo, Poyer played 16 games in which he had 67 solo tackles, 34 assists on tackles, and a sack. He also had four pass deflections and a forced fumble.

Although the Dolphins have lost Howard, Jalen Ramsey along with Jevon Holland and Poyer are great players to have on a Super Bowl-contending team.