Jordan Reid predicts Travis Hunter's NFL position where "he could be a game changer"

ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid believes that Travis Hunter is better suited as a cornerback in the NFL. Hunter played wide receiver and defensive back in college as a full-time starter at both positions.

The team that drafts him will have to decide how to use him moving forward. On Monday's edition of "SportsCenter," Reid explained why he believes Hunter would be better as a cornerback with a sprinkle of wide receiver from time to time.

“You see my face light up when I get to talk about Travis Hunter, just because I believe this guy is so rare as a prospect," Reid said. "It's very rare that we see a player not only play on one side of the ball but also go over and transition to the other side and play as a full-time player (and) average over 125 snaps a game.

"What we see with Travis Hunter is, I believe, he's a defensive back on the next level that can sprinkle in some a little bit as a wide receiver, but where his bread is buttered is as a defensive back and I think he could be a game changer. On the next level on both sides of the ball."

Hunter hauled in 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns in his junior season with the Colorado Buffaloes. On the defensive side, he totaled 35 tackles, 11 passes defended, a forced fumble and four interceptions.

Mike Vrabel explains how he'd use Travis Hunter on the Patriots

NFL: NFL Annual League Meeting - Source: Imagn

One team that is in a position to draft Travis Hunter is the New England Patriots with the fourth overall pick. Speaking to the media on Monday, Pats coach Mike Vrabel explained that he'd be open to using Hunter anywhere on the field where he shows talent.

"I think there are some things he can improve on by probably concentrating on just one position," Vrabel said, via SI. "But never going to put any restrictions on Travis, or any player. We try to — as much as they can handle — we’re going to continue to put more on their plate

“If he were on our football team and he showed great skill at one position and started to really do well in his conditioning, and it didn’t fall and didn’t drop, we would be open to playing everybody that we had at more than one position. Anything that would help the football team, I would be all in favor of."

The 2025 NFL draft will be held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on April 24.

