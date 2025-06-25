Jordan Stout leaves 2-word review as Ravens Punter catches up on Love Island S7

Jordan Stout revealed which show he’s been watching these days via social media.

The Baltimore Ravens punter is making the most of the offseason and on Tuesday, shared a snap of his television screen on Instagram, tuned into Love Island, with a caption that said:

“I’m pissed”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jordan Stout sends 2-word message as Ravens QB catches up on Love Island S7/@jordanstout98

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Love Island USA Season 7’s newest episode premiered on June 23, and soon after its release, the show became the talk of the town with its recent Casa Amor twist. Per Deadline, it's the most-watched episode of the season so far.

Trending

Jordan Stout has shared his take on the show. Meanwhile, he is preparing for his fourth season with the Ravens.

Last season, the Ravens missed out on qualifying for the Super Bowl, losing in the divisional round against the Buffalo Bills.

Jordan Stout shares adorable snaps on his fiancée’s birthday

On June 16, Jordan Stout celebrated his fiancée Julia Falconi’s birthday. He shared a few stories of the couple on his Instagram account, along with a heartfelt caption.

"Happy birthday to my soul mate!❤️ you’ve made me the luckiest man that has ever lived!!" he wrote.

He posted a whole gallery with his lady love, including one romantic snap of them enjoying a vacation on the beach. In the first snap, Stout posed with his fiancée, who donned a checkered print pink and red top and light blue jeans. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old wore a comfortable gray vest and gray pants with off-white prints.

Jordan Stout is pretty vocal about his personal life and often shares pictures with his beau. He celebrated Valentine’s Day in February and posted three snaps on Instagram with a caption.

"Happy Valentine’s Day to my everything"

He shared pictures of the engagement on Valentine’s Day, after proposing to his girlfriend last year on vacation in Italy. The couple shared their engagement on Instagram via a joint post on June 17, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.