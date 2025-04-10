Jordan Stout swoons as GF Julia Falcioni shares intimate beachside moment with Ravens punter

Julia Falcioni's Instagram post featuring Baltimore Ravens punter Jordan Stout showed the couple's sweet relationship. She shared a carousel of beachside photos on Monday.

Ad

Stout, the Ravens' specialist who recently completed his third NFL season, has been dating Falcioni since 2020. Their relationship began during their time at Pennsylvania State University and has continued through Stout's professional football career.

Falcioni posted several images showing the couple enjoying their time together while watching the ocean waves.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"everything i love," Falcioni captioned.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Trending

The timing of this personal post comes less than three months after Stout and the Ravens suffered a heartbreaking playoff exit. On Jan. 21, Baltimore lost to the Buffalo Bills 27-25 in the AFC divisional round despite not punting in the entire game.

Jordan Stout finding balance after difficult playoff exit

Ad

While Jordan Stout didn't punt during that crucial matchup, he contributed four kickoffs that resulted in touchbacks and served as the holder for veteran kicker Justin Tucker.

Stout and Julia Falcioni's relationship has occasionally made news through their appearances at team events. She has been spotted at gatherings for wives and girlfriends of Baltimore Ravens players, sometimes sharing playful moments such as trying on Stout's uniform pants.

Stout's path to the NFL started at Virginia Tech before transferring to Penn State, where he met Falcioni. After he was drafted by the Ravens in 2022, he has become a trusted specialist. Last season, he appeared in 17 games and completed 55 punts.

Ad

The recent playoff defeat was a tough spot for the team, which quarterback Lamar Jackson attacked head-on.

"We've got to get over this," Jackson said after the divisional round game, via NBC Sports. "Because we're right there. I'm tired of being right there. We need to punch that ticket."

The Ravens and Stout look ahead to the 2025-26 season seeking redemption.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.