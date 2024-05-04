New York Jets rookie quarterback Jordan Travis has his eyes set on taking over the reins from Aaron Rodgers. But his priority is to recover from a horrid ankle injury.

Speaking on Saturday at the Jets' rookie minicamp, Travis got candid on potentially becoming the heir apparent to Aaron Rodgers in New York.

"Yes, sir, I do think about that a lot," Travis said to ESPN's Rich Cimini. "But right now, I'm just focused on where my feet are, just getting healthy and getting everybody around me better, being a great teammate."

The New York Jets drafted Jordan Travis as the 171st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was impressive during the 2023 season before an awkward "hip-drop" tackle from North Alabama's Shaun Myers, resulted in a a fractured and dislocated ankle and ended his collegiate career.

In the 11 games he played last year, Travis threw for 2,756 yards, 20 touchdowns and two interceptions, with a 63.9 completions percentage and a passer rating of 154.5.

However, Travis will have to wait. The Jets have Aaron Rodgers, who's made it clear about playing at least "two or three or four" seasons, and veteran Tyrod Taylor head of him. But Travis sees himself as a starter in the NFL.

"One hundred percent," he said. "Yes, sir."

According to ESPN, Aaron Rodgers has welcomed his potential successor Jordan Travis with excitement and also called the QB to congratulate him.

“I was told that Aaron Rodgers and Tyrod Taylor reached out to Jordan Travis via texts, phone calls, to say, ‘Hey look, we’re excited to work with you,’” ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Saturday morning on SportsCenter. “So he’s in a good spot to work with the very best.”

Jets HC Robert Saleh thinks Jordan Travis will be ready for training camp

Robert Saleh is confident of Jordan Travis.

Speaking on Saturday at the rookie minicamp, the New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke highly of his quarterback and noted the areas he needs to work on.

"I feel like he's kind of a ball of clay," Saleh said. "He's a tremendously talented young man and extremely gifted, especially athletically. He's got a lot of work to do, he hasn't even scratched the surface. He's winning games doing things that were just pure athleticism, and if we can tie the football part to it, I think we've got ourselves a damn good player."

Saleh and the Jets hope Travis, who's rehabbing his left ankle, will be ready for the training camp in late July. The Jets view Travis as their long-term guy, who will get to learn from one of the greatest quarterbacks in the NFL.