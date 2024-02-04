Josh Allen clowns himself in rare win over Tom Brady at Pebble Beach pro-am

Josh Allen and Tom Brady were among several NFL players to compete at the Pebble Beach pro-am golf tournament this year. This unique annual event pairs celebrities with PGA Tour professional golfers at one of the most iconic courses in the world. The two quarterbacks participated in the same grouping for two days.

Allen teamed up with former teammate Keith Mitchell, while Brady was paired with Keegan Bradley, a huge New England Patriots fan. After two days of competition, one each at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill, Allen and Mitchell combined for a score of 14 under par. Brady and Bradley finished two strokes behind them at 12 under par.

Allen had a bit of fun with his direct victory over Brady, considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Allen cherished the accomplishment and pointed out that winning against Brady is a rare event for him, according to Golf Digest:

“I think that’s the first time I’ve beat him in anything. Yeah, I wish it was on the football field, but I will take it. It feels real good.”

The Buffalo Bills quarterback also said he won a side bet with Brady. They had a wager on which pairing would finish with a better score. The prize wasn't money but some memento.

Allen explained:

“It's something cool. It's something you can put in your house.”

This isn't the first time the two QBs faced off in a televised competition on a golf course. They were both involved in The Match in 2022 for one version of the popular charity event. Brady got the better of him in this meeting when he and Aaron Rodgers defeated Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

Allen pointed out he has found it challenging to defeat Brady in any competition. He even said that the victory would have been sweeter on a football field, where he has never earned a win against the legendary QB.

Josh Allen vs. Tom Brady head-to-head record

During his iconic career with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady faced off head-to-head against Josh Allen three times in their AFC East division rivalry. The Buffalo Bills were defeated in all three of those games. Brady added a fourth victory over Allen during the 2022 NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Unfortunately for Allen, he is unlikely to ever earn a victory against Brady in the NFL. The legendary QB retired from his playing career and is preparing to be a broadcaster with Fox.