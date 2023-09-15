Three days after he committed multiple turnovers in a 16-22 loss at the grief-stricken New York Jets, Josh Allen is still receiving criticism.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback was intercepted thrice and lost a fumble on Monday, the same night when the Jets lost their starter Aaron Rodgers to a season- (and potentially even career-) ending Achilles tear. After the game, he admitted:

"Trying to force the ball. Same s---, same place, different day.

"I hurt our team tonight. I cost our team tonight. It feels eerily similar to last year, and I hate that it's the same. I do."

Bills OC attempts to defend Josh Allen after turnovers vs. Jets; Reddit reacts with dismay

On Thursday, NFL Network reporter Andrew Siciliano caught up with Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, whom he asked about Allen's miserable performance. Dorsey attempted to defend his quarterback, saying:

“I don't think you get to this point in [Josh Allen's] career if this happened every single game. Some of the best quarterbacks of all time have had multiple-interception games.”

Reddit's response, however, was a collective facepalm:

What else has Josh Allen said about minimizing his turnovers?

The Buffalo Bills' next game is against the Las Vegas Raiders, who boast a strong defensive line helmed by multiple-time Pro Bowlers Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby. In addition, they have bolstered their secondary with two Marcuses who have each made a Super Bowl – Epps and Peters.

These players could pose turnover problems for Josh Allen, and in response, the quarterback is planning to be more judicious when making on-field decisions.

During a media session on Wednesday, he said:

"I get away with it a lot of the times and sometimes I don't and sometimes it hurts us. So just knowing when and where to do it and when not to do it ... Year 6 in this league and I should know better when to do that."

Head coach Sean McDermott also commented on Allen's promise:

"It gets back to being a great decision-maker, that not only means where you throw the ball, but also what you do when the ball's in your hands just overall and living to play another down... I know he has that ability. I've seen him do it."

Besides the four turnovers against the Jets, Allen was also sacked five times – something he hopes to reduce against two of the better defensive ends in modern times.