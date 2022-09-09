"I feel like I'm watching Tom Brady out here tonight" - Cris Collinsworth in awe of Josh Allen's no-nonsense show vs Rams in NFL season opener

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills started off their new campaign with a dominant win over the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. In a game many thought would be closely contested, the Bills blew out the Rams 31-10. Allen started the new season where he left off last campaign.

The Bills quarterback had an impressive game and received praise from almost everyone. Allen finished the game with 26/31 passing competitions, 297 yards, three passing touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also rushed for 56 yards and had a rushing touchdown to his name.

During the game, former Cincinnati Bengals receiver and current broadcaster Cris Collinsworth compared Allen to the great Tom Brady:

"I feel like I'm watching Tom Brady out here tonight. He's reading everything, throwing it to the right guy and throwing it perfectly."

For most of the game, Allen looked very comfortable just like Brady does when he performs. Allen threw two interceptions, but one of them wasn't his fault. Moreover, the Super Bowl favorites were able to make a statement against the strong defensive unit of the Rams.

In Week 2, the Bills will play their first home game of the season. They will be up against the Tennessee Titans, and it will be a clash between two great teams in the AFC. Unsurprisingly, the Bills will be favored to win that game as well.

Josh Allen will be in a great position to win the first MVP award of his career

Josh Allen - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

The Bills arguably have the best roster in the NFL. They are expected to win their division and win north of 11 games this season. Undoubtedly, Josh Allen will be doing his regular superhuman things throughout the season.

Due to this, the former Wyoming quarterback has a great chance of winning the first ever MVP award of his young career. Allen will face tough competition from the likes of Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Patrick Mahomes. But the Bills' record might tilt the MVP race in his favor.

Buffalo have suffered many heartbreaking losses throughout their franchise history, but this could be their year. All their star players stepped up in a huge game against one of the best teams in the league, and that will lift their spirits up for the rest of their journey this season.

We will see if Josh Allen can lead the Bills to glory as the season progresses. There's a long way to go, but Week 1 was a spectacular success.

